Adam Silver can experiment with the NBA's return to the game. Should he?

%MINIFYHTMLdcfbc414ff88e3faec3c4acf9addf92513%

%MINIFYHTMLdcfbc414ff88e3faec3c4acf9addf92514% %MINIFYHTMLdcfbc414ff88e3faec3c4acf9addf92514%

A decade before Adam Silver became NBA Commissioner in 2014, he was NBA President and Chief Operating Officer of Entertainment. Under his supervision, the league's fingerprint and television reach expanded exponentially.

Now faced with a complex web of decisions, with lives possibly at stake and millions of dollars that could be recovered should the NBA season return, Silver has to ask himself a fundamental question: How much risk can the league tolerate in its attempt? to resume the game? 2019-2020 season?

A traditional 16-team playoff format divided into two conferences represents the path of least resistance. That would leave bubble teams like Portland, New Orleans and San Antonio looking outward, fuming at the missed opportunity to compete in a playoff setting. The NBA could easily justify this by saying that it is the safest, shortest, and cheapest method of reaching a successful champion.

But it's difficult to square the background of Silver, a television visionary who openly viewed mid-season tournaments and playoff expansion as someone who would pass up the opportunity to experiment. The NBA is reportedly considering multiple scenarios when he returns, including a possible game tournament for the seventh and eighth seed, a group stage similar to the Olympics, or the resumption of regular season games with all 30 teams, according to ESPN. and The Atlético.

If health and safety are the league's top concerns, the idea of ​​bringing the 30 teams to Orlando to play regular-season games in July is fraught with problems. Teams away from the dispute, like the Warriors and Cavs, have much more to lose than they have to win. Not to mention, more teams mean more players and support staff, which means more risk.

Silver's task is to strike the right balance without overexposing his league, satiate hungry owners to recoup lost revenue, and appease players through negotiations with the union. That's a needle for threading, which is exactly why a return to the game is so ambitious.

A gaming tournament, theoretically for the last two seeds, adds a certain level of risk while placating franchises that felt robbed by the shortened regular season. The Blazers, currently the No. 9 seed, played 66 games, while the Pelicans, No. 10, played 64. That scenario involves four more fan bases, adds intrigue to the first round, and makes more games than ever. nothing.

%MINIFYHTMLdcfbc414ff88e3faec3c4acf9addf92515%

A group stage scenario, which is gaining momentum according to a league source, could replace the first round entirely. As detailed in The Ringer, in that scenario, 20 teams would be divided into four groups, with each team facing their group opponents twice. After eight games, the top two teams from each group advance to a more traditional second round. In addition to the 4-5 matchup, annoyances rarely occur in a traditional first-round format. This would create many more games, each with significant weight and attract more fan bases.

This, of course, would take longer, expose more teams, and increase risk. It could also jeopardize a title contender's chances much earlier. The NBA may be willing to make such a sacrifice to make the "first round,quot; more compelling.

Another interesting wrinkle that has come up has been removing membership from the conference and replanting the playoffs 1-16 based on the regular season record. In this case, the No. 6 Nuggets would see the No. 11 Pacers in the first round instead of the Rockets, if no more regular season games were held.

This would not only create new matchups, but would also reward teams like the Lakers, Bucks and Clippers that no longer have the home playing advantage they fought for during the regular season. If the playoffs were seeded 1-16, the Lakers would face the Nets (30-34) in the first round, rather than the Grizzlies (32-33). It may seem like a marginal difference, but the best teams would advance regardless of the conference. It would also preserve the possibility of a Lakers-Bucks final or even a Lakers-Clippers matchup.

There is no doubt that this would benefit the West the most since it is the deepest conference. Theoretically, the Nuggets could see Indiana, the winner of the Raptors-Grizzlies series, and then possibly the Lakers in the penultimate round. That's an intriguing route if you're the Nuggets' head coach, Michael Malone.

But until Silver and the Board of Governors make a decision, potentially as early as next week, it's all speculation. As sports fans, that's as good as what we're going to get now.