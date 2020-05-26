Actress Betty White, 98, advises Americans during pandemic – "Slow Down,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

LOS ANGELES (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Beloved, the national treasure Betty White is fine during the coronavirus pandemic. The actress says she has been blessed with incredibly good health, and isolates herself to keep her that way.

The 98-year-old takes refuge in her home in southern California.

She says the pandemic is the way Mother Nature tells us to slow down, according to Closer Weekly.

White spends his time reading the newspapers from start to finish and doing crossword puzzles.

She has tried playing Scrabble with friends through Zoom, but misses out on game night.

The Emmy Award-winning actress also spends her days occasionally drinking vodka martini and munching on hot dogs and fries.

She says the pandemic is serious, but we have been through something worse. His message is to slow down and enjoy your family, friends, and pets.

