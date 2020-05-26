Actors' Equity Releases Guiding Principles for Broadway Reopening – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLfc4124c661f454fc6dc7bdaf263aa50f13%

The reopening of Broadway theaters should not come without as much consideration for the safety of the actors as it does for the public, the Equity Actors Association made clear today in a presentation by union officials and its public health safety consultant. , Dr. David Michaels.

Actors and workers behind the scenes, said Kate Shindle, president of the Actors' Equity Association, should not be treated as "epidemiological guinea pigs" on the reopening of Broadway.

The comment came when the union issued a memorandum outlining four key directors needed to "support safe and healthy theatrical production." The memo was prepared by Michaels, a former head of OSHA during the Obama Administration, and shared with Equity members and Equity producers earlier today.

"I'm sure at some point there will be some fantastic director who wins a lot of awards for putting on a play by Arthur Miller as a commentary on living in the post-COVID era," Shindle told reporters, "and the actors will wear masks. and gloves, and everyone will sit and watch this play in a whole new way because they've done this creative staging, but we also want people to be safe when they're not with masks and gloves …

"I don't think making everything safe for the audience, although that's important, and leaving people on stage to be epidemiological guinea pigs is the right answer," Shindle continued.

The union's four principles for reopening, a first step in developing more detailed protocols for theaters, include:

The epidemic must be under control, with effective evidence, few new cases in the area, and contact tracing;

People who may be infectious can be easily identified and isolated, with frequent, regular and accurate tests with rapid results;

The way we audition, rehearse, act and manage on stage may need to change and the places we work may need change to reduce risk;

Efforts to control exposure to COVID-19 must be collaborative, involving Equity members, employers, the union, and everyone else involved in theater production. There must be collective acceptance and continuous evaluation and improvement of health and safety practices.

"These four principles are the foundation of our continued work with Dr. Michaels," said Mary McColl, executive director of Actors & # 39; Equity. "We intend to develop protocols that can be used by our employers and all of our colleagues to ensure that everyone who works in the theater has the safest workplace possible."

At an hour-long Zoom conference with theater and arts reporters this afternoon, Michaels said that more detailed protocol development is underway, but that "it is still too early to do." He indicated that theaters and venues developing reopening plans on their own could use the four directors as a guide.

In a question-and-answer session, union executives and Michaels addressed a variety of theater-related reopening questions, beginning with the highly speculated possibility that Broadway would restart in January. Although no one would commit to a certain date, McColl said reopening the theater industry could be better handled in stages, rather than all at once.

One possibility that has captured the attention of the public and the industry is the idea of ​​selling virtual tickets, as well as internal ones, so that members of the audience have the option to watch from home. Shindle said it heard from subscription-based theaters across the country, whose members are urging producers to provide the virtual option "so they don't have to share the armrest with anyone."

"In my conversations with producers from small 99-seat theaters in Los Angeles to Broadway, everyone is trying to solve their economy," Shindle said, as well as the artistic demands.

