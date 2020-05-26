A look at Harry Styles' special bond with Stevie Nicks

As he noted on the Forum that it wouldn't be an album without her, Nicks also helped baptize his self-titled solo debut in 2017.

That May, almost exactly three years ago, they performed together for the first time at the Troubador in West Hollywood, the site of countless musical moments that made history over the years, and Styles happily announced to the crowd that he was "wasting my life." . -t in a great way. "

They started with their "Two Ghosts,quot;, then sang "Landslide,quot; and concluded with "Leather and Lace,quot; by Nicks, the styles covered perfectly Don henleyHalf the letter. As she sang, he bowed accordingly, calling her "the queen of all."

"I'm pretty sure this is going to be one of the best nights of my life," Styles said.

Naturally, Styles was also among the artists performing at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year concert in honor of Fleetwood Mac, joining the band in a cover of "The Chain." And for 2019, Nicks was not only at parties, but was also being asked about the product.

"I met Stevie Nicks last night at the Fleetwood Mac concert in Philadelphia and she reaffirmed that she had heard the entirety of Thin line and he said it was amazing and we're not ready. "Trey Taylor, editor of Face, tweeted in November before the album release.