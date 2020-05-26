A look at Harry Styles' special bond with Stevie Nicks

Helene Pambrun
He was the de facto leader of one of the most successful boy bands of all time, a group that accidentally joined and had a great career before the knights split up. She is the leader of one of the most successful and legendary dramatic bands of all time, a group that has had a good career for most of 50 years. Both amazing singers and outstanding natural commanders. Both known for their inimitable fashion options.
So naturally Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks they found each other.
The 26-year-old from the English city of Redditch and the 72-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona, mutually admired each other's talents from afar (perhaps one was more familiar with the other at first) and now they can call each other another friend, no matters how many miles away.
"It wouldn't be an album release without this young lady. I have a feeling you're going to enjoy this as much as I do," Styles said as Nicks slid onto the stage for his surprise appearance at the Great Western Forum in Los Angeles, where Harry was performing a one-night show on behalf of their latest album, Thin line. Naturally, they knocked down the house with their duet of "Collapse,quot; by Fleetwood Mac.
Although we are not so sure that Nicks is also aging.
About nine months earlier, Styles had answered the call to induct Nicks into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist (Fleetwood Mac has been since 1998), making her the first female artist to be inducted twice. The celebration included their duet in "Stop Draggin & # 39; My Heart Around,quot;, styles that represent the end Tom petty.
In her tribute to "the magical gypsy godmother who occupies the intermission," he said, "if you are lucky enough to meet her, she is always there for you. She knows what you need: advice, a little wisdom, a blouse, a shawl – she has you covered. Her songs make you hurt, you feel on top of the world, you want to dance, and usually all three at the same time. She is responsible for more mascara, including mine, than all the bad dates of history combined. That's true Stevie. "
Styles also said, "She is both an adjective and a verb, to quote my father, & # 39; That was very Stevie Nicks! & # 39; or to quote my mother, & # 39; Stevie Nicks & # 39; He said it very hard & # 39 ;. Mick Fleetwood he calls her the "fearless leader,quot;. She is & # 39; Mama Lion & # 39; for your friends. She is the family member you can always count on. I hope you know what it means to us, what it means to another generation of artists seeking your inspiration and your pioneering value. That's true Stevie. "
Nicks may have accidentally referred to One Direction as & # 39; NSYNC behind the scenes while speaking to reporters, but if she thinks Styles faced & # 39; NSYNC, that is your prerogative. She didn't really join his orbit until he left his own group, after which he quickly saw what was so special about the boy that he was always an aspiring solo artist, but enjoyed a heady stop at Boybandville in the road.
As he noted on the Forum that it wouldn't be an album without her, Nicks also helped baptize his self-titled solo debut in 2017.
That May, almost exactly three years ago, they performed together for the first time at the Troubador in West Hollywood, the site of countless musical moments that made history over the years, and Styles happily announced to the crowd that he was "wasting my life." . -t in a great way. "
They started with their "Two Ghosts,quot;, then sang "Landslide,quot; and concluded with "Leather and Lace,quot; by Nicks, the styles covered perfectly Don henleyHalf the letter. As she sang, he bowed accordingly, calling her "the queen of all."
"I'm pretty sure this is going to be one of the best nights of my life," Styles said.
Naturally, Styles was also among the artists performing at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year concert in honor of Fleetwood Mac, joining the band in a cover of "The Chain." And for 2019, Nicks was not only at parties, but was also being asked about the product.
"I met Stevie Nicks last night at the Fleetwood Mac concert in Philadelphia and she reaffirmed that she had heard the entirety of Thin line and he said it was amazing and we're not ready. "Trey Taylor, editor of Face, tweeted in November before the album release.
Styles remembered that night for Howard Stern back in March saying, "It was crazy. So I finished the record and she said, 'Oh, I want to come listen to the album.' And she was with all her ladies … a little witches' coven "
"And they are so used to living at night, you know, they wake up very late and then they live all night because they are, you know, witches," he explained, delving into the perfectly appropriate metaphor. Stevie Nicks' almost supernatural presence is part of his charm.
"So it's 3 in the morning playing the album, I'm like I'm a little tired and they're at their best," said Styles, who had just turned 26 in February. "They really say, 'Oh, this is like the day for us.'"
This all really started with his average fan-meet-girl situation, with Styles, whose parents had Fleetwood Mac on regular rotation on the turntable, presenting Nicks with a carrot cake after a Fleetwood Mac concert on his birthday in 2015 (although obviously if she was no longer famous, she wouldn't have had a chance to approach her with that dessert).
"I put his name on it. He loved it. I'm glad he liked the carrot cake," she recalled. Rolling Stone in 2017. (A little digging shows that carrot appears to be Nicks' birthday cake flavor of choice since at least the 1970s.)
Incidentally, a vinyl copy of his album Nicks & # 39; 1989 The other side of the mirror was one of the items that was visibly worn on Harry's London flat when a Rolling Stone The interviewer came to call last year.
But the admiration isn't just going to the side, with Nicks imagining that viral moments with Styles are instantly good to his credit with these younger generations (thought perishes, Queen Nicks is as authentically true to herself as possible). Rather, she sees herself a little bit in Styles, the beautiful twenties who is establishing herself as a singer and songwriter on that infinitely strange journey called Fame.
"He is Mick (Fleetwood) and my loving son," Nicks joked to Rolling Stone in early 2019. "When Harry came into our lives, I said, 'My God, this is the son I never had.' So I adopted him."
Speaking figuratively, of course.
"I love Harry, and I am so happy that Harry made a rock and roll record; he could have made a pop record and that would have been the easiest way for him," continued the "Silver Springs,quot; singer. "But I guess he also decided he wanted to be born in 1948, he made an album that looked more like 1975."
Apparently she and Fleetwood share custody, because Nicks also shared with the Daily mail In 2017, Styles' friendship with Fleetwood drummer Mac also dates back.
"When we did the last Fleetwood Mac show, on my birthday, it was the cutest birthday I had in 10 years. Harry Styles brought a cake. Mick adopted it," he said. "There are only women in Mick's family and Harry is that tall, lanky musical son he always wanted, so they stay in touch."
A few weeks after that interview, she joined him on stage at the Troubador.
Harry brought his mother, sister Gemma, some friends, and a couple of his bandmates to a Fleetwood Mac concert (the first time his mother saw the band, although by then they had thrown Lindsey Buckingham from the ranks) in London last year and his considerable presence did not go unnoticed.
Before launching into "Landslide," Nicks told the exhausted crowd at Wembley Stadium, "I'd like to dedicate this to my little muse, Harry Styles, who brought her mother here tonight. Her name is Anne. And I think You did a very good job raising Harry, Anne. Because he's really a gentleman, sweet and talented, and boy, does that appeal to me. So all of you, this is for you. "
At the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Styles said that being a fan of Stevie Nicks was like being a friend because of the way his music spoke so personally to countless people, making you feel both unique and less alone.
Music finally used a hotline to speak to Styles.
"I was lucky to play with her on the Troubadour a few years ago, and all I could do was watch," he continued. "The show is no longer yours, it's hers, and you kneel as she takes it from you, and that's true Stevie."
"She is more than a role model, she is a beacon for all of us," he concluded. "Every time you hear her voice, life gets a little better. When she sings, the world is hers, and it's yours. She is everything you've always wanted in a lady, in a lover, in a friend."
And it turned out that Nick heard for the first time Thin line before its launch it was just the beginning. In March Nicks published a letter To their fans, offering support and a personal update amid the sudden situation, most of the world found themselves following warnings to take refuge in place and control the COVID-19 pandemic. She noted that she was "listening to music (mainly Harry Styles & # 39; Thin line) and was inspired by him to write some new songs and poetry. This is how H is done: it's you Rumors"
A society of mutual admiration like yours knows no limits.
