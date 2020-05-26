A list of restaurants reopening for al fresco dining – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – On Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz gave the green light to Minnesota restaurants to open their patios beginning June 1, with a maximum of 50 guests. Reservations are required, as are social distancing practices, and restaurant employees must wear face covers.

The governor has not yet issued an executive order setting out all the details, so there is a possibility that the orientation may be changed.

Here is a list of restaurants in the metropolitan area that have announced that they will open for outdoor dining. If you are a restaurant that wants to be added to this list, please email Jason DeRusha.

MINNEAPOLIS

S T. PABLO

METRO SUBURBS

  • 6 Smith Wayzata
  • B52 Burgers and Brew, Inver Grove Heights and Lakeville
  • Bacio, Minnetoonka
  • Baldamar, Roseville
  • Benedict, Wayzata
  • Birch’s on the Lake, Long Lake
  • Birdi Golf, Woodbury
  • Cedar + Stone, Bloomington
  • Champps, Eden Prairie
  • Charlie is on Prior, Prior Lake
  • Chart House, Lakeville
  • Chow Grill, Elk River (June 3)
  • Evelyn’s Wine Bar & Bistro, Buffalo,
  • Nat Fat Eggs (New Hope, Brooklyn Park, St. Anthony Village)
  • Good Day Cafe, Golden Valley
  • Gold Nugget Tavern, Minetonka
  • Hazelnut Meal, Bloomington
  • Hazellewood Grille, Excelsior
  • Hilltop, Edina
  • Ike & # 39; s, Minnetonka
  • Jimmy's Kitchen, Bloomington
  • Joans in the park, St. Paul
  • Green Lake Social by Johnny O & # 39; Neil, Spicer
  • Lord FletcherSpring park
  • Lucky’s 13 Pub, Burnsville
  • Lumberyard Pub, Afton
  • Main Street Farmer, St. Michael (June 3)
  • Marna's restaurant, Robbinsdale
  • Maynard & # 39; s, Excelsior
  • McHugh's Public HouseWild
  • Mill Valley Kitchen, St. Louis Park
  • Nine twenty five, Wayzata
  • Nonna Rossa, Robbinsdale
  • Original Pancake House, Eden Prairie and Burnsville
  • Pablo's Mexican restaurant, Shakopee
  • Park tavernSt. Louis Park
  • Redstone, Minnetonka
  • REM5 VR Lab, St. Louis Park
  • Sun Factory, Plymouth
  • Tavern 4 + 5, Eden Prairie
  • Village Pub, St. Anthony
  • Wooley's Kitchen and Bar, Bloomginton
  • Yumi Sushi, Excelsior
  • Tavern in Green Haven, Anoka
  • Riverwood Tavern, Otsego
  • Riverwood National Golf Course, Otsego
  • Riversbend Bar & Grill, Ramsey

BREWERIES

Most restaurants accept reservations through Open Table, RESY or Tock.

