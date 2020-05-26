A list of restaurants reopening for al fresco dining – Up News Info

On Wednesday, Governor Tim Walz gave the green light to Minnesota restaurants to open their patios beginning June 1, with a maximum of 50 guests. Reservations are required, as are social distancing practices, and restaurant employees must wear face covers.

The governor has not yet issued an executive order setting out all the details, so there is a possibility that the orientation may be changed.

Here is a list of restaurants in the metropolitan area that have announced that they will open for outdoor dining. If you are a restaurant that wants to be added to this list, please email Jason DeRusha.

MINNEAPOLIS

S T. PABLO

METRO SUBURBS

6 Smith Wayzata

B52 Burgers and Brew, Inver Grove Heights and Lakeville

Bacio, Minnetoonka

Baldamar, Roseville

Benedict, Wayzata

Birch’s on the Lake, Long Lake

Birdi Golf, Woodbury

Cedar + Stone, Bloomington

Champps, Eden Prairie

Charlie is on Prior, Prior Lake

Chart House, Lakeville

Chow Grill, Elk River (June 3)

Evelyn’s Wine Bar & Bistro, Buffalo,

Nat Fat Eggs (New Hope, Brooklyn Park, St. Anthony Village)

Good Day Cafe, Golden Valley

Gold Nugget Tavern, Minetonka

Hazelnut Meal, Bloomington

Hazellewood Grille, Excelsior

Hilltop, Edina

Ike & # 39; s, Minnetonka

Jimmy's Kitchen, Bloomington

Joans in the park, St. Paul

Green Lake Social by Johnny O & # 39; Neil, Spicer

Lord Fletcher Spring park

Lucky’s 13 Pub, Burnsville

Lumberyard Pub, Afton

Main Street Farmer, St. Michael (June 3)

Marna's restaurant, Robbinsdale

Maynard & # 39; s, Excelsior

McHugh's Public House Wild

Mill Valley Kitchen, St. Louis Park

Nine twenty five, Wayzata

Nonna Rossa, Robbinsdale

Original Pancake House, Eden Prairie and Burnsville

Pablo's Mexican restaurant, Shakopee

Park tavern St. Louis Park

Redstone, Minnetonka

REM5 VR Lab, St. Louis Park

Sun Factory, Plymouth

Tavern 4 + 5, Eden Prairie

Village Pub, St. Anthony

Wooley's Kitchen and Bar, Bloomginton

Yumi Sushi, Excelsior

Tavern in Green Haven, Anoka

Riverwood Tavern, Otsego

Riverwood National Golf Course, Otsego

Riversbend Bar & Grill, Ramsey

BREWERIES

Most restaurants accept reservations through Open Table, RESY or Tock.