A boy, a bear and a nearby call in the mountains of Italy

ROME – Showing remarkable poise, 12-year-old Alessandro Breda slowly tiptoes down a scrubby hill during a walk through the Dolomites. "Photo," he whispers hoarsely to his partner, Loris Calliari, who assures him that he will take one.
"Come, Ale, come," says Mr. Calliari. "Don't turn your back on him."
"He,quot; is the sizable brown bear that follows the boy as he descends on a family walk.
Alessandro loses a hint of calm only after his grandmother, who is waiting downstairs, realizes what is happening and begins to howl in fear.
"Stop! Stop!" Alessandro urges her.
But even then he manages to keep his grip on a bag of pine buds he's been collecting.
The scene was captured on video on Sunday by Mr. Calliari, the boy's mother is his girlfriend, during the walk in the Adamello-Brenta Natural Park in Trentino, In northern Italy.
Alessandro's remarkable composure was not accidental. In an interview with the Italian broadcaster RAI said he had recently seen a video on how to behave if he meets a bear.
"I learned that if you scream, the bear gets agitated and becomes much more aggressive," he said.
In fact, Alessandro did everything he was supposed to do. He remained calm, did not scream, and walked away slowly, as experts advise.
According to most of the department, there are between 82 and 93 bears residing in an area that includes the nearly 600-square-mile nature park. recent report, but human-bear conflicts are rare. There have only been three meows in the area since 2014.
"In all three cases, they were females who thought their cubs were at risk," said Claudio Groff, coordinator of the division of large carnivores of the Department of Forestry and Wildlife of the Autonomous Province of Trento.
In the case of Alessandro, Mr. Groff said: "The bear was clearly not aggressive and the boy was behaving well."
Marco Galaverni, chief scientific officer for WWF Italy, said such encounters, especially at such close range, were rare in the Alps. He also said that the bear Alessandro encountered had not behaved aggressively and that he was "just curious about a boy with something in his hand."
Although the video shows the bear rearing up on its hind legs multiple times, that is not threatening behavior, Galaverni said. The bears don't see well, he said, so they get up "to study the situation and capture more odors."
"When a bear feels aggressive, it makes it pretty clear," said Galaverni.
So while the video-captured episode could have been scary, Galaverni said, the real risk to the boy was relatively low. "A neighbor's dog is much more likely to attack you," he said.
Mr. Calliari, Alessandro, his mother, and other family members encountered the bear as they walked above 6,500 feet. They had gone to collect the shoots of the Mugo pine, an evergreen shrub that grows to the ground, which is used to make syrup.
Bears like to lie on trees during the day, when they are least active. "I'm pretty sure the bear had been sleeping because we hadn't seen it coming," Calliari said.
Mr. Calliari had seen the bear security video with Alessandro, so he also knew what to do. He was confident, he said, that the bear would not attack, so he took the video.
The attacks came later, after he posted the video online on Sunday. "I have been bombarded with phone calls," he said.
Alessandro said in the television interview that he loved nature and animals and that he thought the bear had "been good,quot; to him.
Mr. Calliari said that Alessandro was not at all shaken by his close encounter with nature and that he could not wait to go hiking again.
Are he and the boy's mother equally excited?
"A little less," said Mr. Calliari.