98,000 and counting – The New York Times

Good Morning. Americans ventured out this weekend, safely and insecurely. California's economy is struggling. And the official death toll from viruses is probably roughly 30,000 too low.
Death patterns nationwide tend to be remarkably stable. On a typical summer day in recent years, about 7,500 Americans have died. On a typical winter day, just over 8,000 have.
However, about two months ago, the numbers began to change dramatically. Starting in mid-March, deaths increased across much of the country, peaking at over 10,000 per day. This increase, since the coronavirus, of course, had few precedents, outside of the wars and the 1918-19 influenza pandemic.
Sometime in the next few days, the official count of deaths from coronavirus it will probably exceed 100,000. The true count is even higher, probably closer to 130,000. This higher number includes people who had the virus but were not diagnosed, as well as those who died for indirect reasons, such as delaying medical treatment for other diseases.
Either way, the toll is greater than The combined death count from every war the United States has waged in the past 60 years: Vietnam, Iraq, Iraq again, Afghanistan, and elsewhere.
On Sunday, The Times dedicated all its cover and some inside pages with names of virus victims: John Schoffstall, 41, Terre Haute, Ind., youth soccer volunteer coach … Myra Janet Headley, 72, Memphis, loved Jesus, Elvis, Dr. Pepper and his family … Freddy Rodriguez Sr., 89, Denver, played the saxophone at Denver's oldest jazz club for 40 years …
The idea came from Simone Landon, an editor at the Graphics desk, who wanted to find a way to notice both the magnitude of the tragedy and the humanity of the lost. (Here are more details about the project.)
The Times printed just 1,000 names, a small fraction of the total death toll. Making a list of all the Americans who died from the virus would have required every page of the Sunday paper, and the paper should have been more than twice as thick as usual.
Related: Elisabeth Rosenthal's mother died of "suspected Covid-19,quot;, but her death will surely not be added to the official account. "Unfortunately, counting Covid's cases and deaths has become a battle of semantics, chance, bureaucracy, politics, and immediate circumstances, rather than science." Rosenthal, a long-time medical doctor and journalist, writes.
1. An awkward start to summer
Memorial Day crowds flocked to beaches, amusement parks, lakes, and boardwalks for the first long weekend since the pandemic began.
Adherence to the rules of social distancing varied widely. At the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri, tourists "crowded into yacht clubs, open-air bars, and resort pools." The Washington Post reported. On Georgia's Tybee Island, bathers largely respected the rules on distancing, according to CNN.
"The big conclusion is that not all exhibitions are created equal," said Apoorva Mandavilli of the Times' science department. “Beaches, crowded as they are, are probably still safer than restaurants, bars, or churches. However, it is also not a free pass if you are sitting near someone and having a long conversation. Experts have compared it to cigarette smoke. If you are close enough to feel or smell the smoke, you could also be exposed to the virus. "
2. The division of the red / blue virus
President Trump He did not wear a mask on a Memorial Day visit to Arlington National Cemetery. Joe Biden wore one, during his first public appearance since March. The visual contrast highlights a growing divide: the coronavirus has so far been more deadly in areas and communities that tend to support Democrats, Jennifer Medina and Robert Gebeloff reported.
3. A mystery to pack meat
Dozens of meatpacking plants are reopening, even though the extent of viral outbreaks in many remains unknown. Meat packing companies and local officials in some places have chosen to withhold data, in part to avoid bad publicity, The Times reports. "At this point, we are doing nothing to bring them to light," wrote a Colorado county health official in an email, referring to a Cargill plant.
Triumph issued an executive order last month designating meat plants "critical infrastructure,quot; that must remain open. The order did not address issues such as testing, prompting many companies to reopen plants without fully evaluating whether employees had contracted the virus.
4. California's economic nightmare.
Large parts of California closed earlier than other parts of the country, and as a result the death toll in the state has remained relatively low. But the blow to the economy … especially for tourism, entertainment, ports and education, it has been even tougher than elsewhere. The unemployment rate is above 20 percent, according to Governor Gavin Newsom, higher than the national rate of 14.7 percent.
BACKGROUND: HURRICANE SEASON
The federal government's annual hurricane forecast for the Atlantic Ocean came out Thursday, and it's troubling. A typical hurricane season has 12 named storms. This year's season, which officially begins on June 1, It is expected to be between 13 and 19.
Christopher Flavelle, a weather reporter for the Times, recently asked Samantha Montano, an emergency management expert at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, what was making officials nervous this year. His answer: The effect the coronavirus will have on volunteers who normally respond to storms. Many volunteers will not be able to fly into disaster areas, and those who can go will have a harder time interacting with people.
"Volunteers do everything," he said: handing out donations, removing debris from the roads, gutting houses, helping survivors navigate state and federal aid programs.
Christopher has written a story about the many ways that The virus is undermining the disaster response. The story, he said, "made me think of an aging sedan, its parts missing in sequence. And we kept trying to make it faster."
PLAY, SEE, EAT, PLANT
Go meatless
As the meat industry struggles to respond to the outbreak, it is a good time to be in the plant-based "meat,quot; business. Sales have increased, and manufacturers of vegan products are increasing production to keep up with demand.
If cooking with meat substitutes at home seems intimidating, We have a guide. When done right, imitation meat can work in many recipes that require ground beef, including chili and Sloppy Joes. Or try these vegan Turkish kebabs that are just as good on their own as if they were wrapped in wrappers or pitas.
Trip to Lyon, by book
Bill Buford has had an eclectic literary career that includes eight years as a fiction editor for The New Yorker and a brave book about British football hooligans. But his main theme in recent years has been food, and his new book, "Dirt,quot;, is a memory of his time learning to cook in Lyon, often called the gastronomic capital of France.
As New Yorkers have fled their apartments in recent weeks, many plants have been abandoned outside their buildings. In response, plant keepers of all kinds, from good Samaritans to contract professionals, take care of the wreckage: a plant enthusiast, who chose not to leave town for his 60 plants, is embracing some of the plants that people have left behind behind. Sidewalk
Develop a green thumb: Whether you are trying to grow a mini vegetable garden for the first time or if an experienced gardener asks about your flowers, our gardening expert has addressed some of his most common questions.
PD Jim Dwyer, Times columnist, recommends an essay by Jessica Jiang in the YCteen publication: “Quarantine opens high school students' eyes to the private lives of their teachers, full of preparation for classes, reading documents, preparing for exams. And a dog named Pete. Beautiful essay on work not recognized by essential people. "
