98,000 and counting – The New York Times

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.

%MINIFYHTML610fd4e28bca41b4d671a1d2afe25e2312% %MINIFYHTML610fd4e28bca41b4d671a1d2afe25e2312%

Good Morning. Americans ventured out this weekend, safely and insecurely. California's economy is struggling. And the official death toll from viruses is probably roughly 30,000 too low.

Death patterns nationwide tend to be remarkably stable. On a typical summer day in recent years, about 7,500 Americans have died. On a typical winter day, just over 8,000 have.