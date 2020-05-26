62-year-old kayaker drowns in Long Lake – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Authorities identified the man who drowned while kayaking Sunday in Long Lake as Paul A. Mott, 62, of Bloomington.

The Aitkin County dispatch had received a call that a person had been found to be unresponsive in the water at Long Lake in Glen Township. The report was that a man was still in his kayak, but he was on his side and face down in the water. A father and son team brought the man to shore and started CPR.

Members of the Northern Ambulance crew arrived and took over CPR, while officers were able to speak to the men who brought the victim to shore. They indicated that they had seen him fish from his kayak before. Witnesses confirmed that the man was wearing a life jacket while in his kayak.

Great efforts were made to save lives, but were unsuccessful. The Ramsey County Coroner's preliminary finding is that the victim drowned in fresh water.