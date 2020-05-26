4 adults and 4 children rescued after the boat capsized in the great Kandiyohi lake – Up News Info

WILLMAR, Minnesota (AP) – Eight people have been rescued after their boat sank in Big Kandiyohi Lake in west-central Minnesota.

%MINIFYHTML679e0e2842368088efef1c497f7c277113% %MINIFYHTML679e0e2842368088efef1c497f7c277113%

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says the 1974 Larsen speedboat driver was trying to update it on Sunday night when there was a loud noise in the rear.

%MINIFYHTML679e0e2842368088efef1c497f7c277114% %MINIFYHTML679e0e2842368088efef1c497f7c277114%

The outboard motor started from the transom, and the motor and part of the boat fell into the lake. The four adults and four children were rescued by others on a pontoon and were unharmed.

The age of the ship and the excess weight of the passengers were believed to contribute.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)