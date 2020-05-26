39-year-old man hospitalized after Detroit shooting – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A 39-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in Detroit.

It happened Monday at 12:40 a.m. in the 8200 block of Lauder.

Police say that before reaching the scene, multiple shots were heard in the area and the 39-year-old man was found lying on the ground and sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

There is no news about a suspect until Tuesday morning, and police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Detroit Police Department Second Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

