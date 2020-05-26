& # 39; It's always sunny in Philadelphia & # 39; becomes the longest live-action comedy with season 15

%MINIFYHTMLf2e61a79a93a72ca687097f788e5a40611%

FX / Patrick McElhenney

The cult comedy series, starring Charlie Day and Danny DeVito, among others, breaks a 14-season tie with & # 39; The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet & # 39; after being renewed for another season.

Danny DeVitocult comedy series "It's always sunny in Philly"It will make history on television with a fifteenth season.

Launched in August 2005, the show is now the longest-running live-action comedy in American television history after breaking a 14-season tie with "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet," which unfolded. between 1952 and 1966.

The renewal news, which was announced on Tuesday, May 26, comes after the show's creator and star. Rob McElhenney revealed during a Television Critics Association event in January, "We will continue to do so forever if people keep watching."

The series also features Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton and Kaitlin Olson.