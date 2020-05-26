& # 39; Dindu Nuffin & # 39; from Doja Cat, explained

%MINIFYHTMLaa3ce5eeae01710814ad791067ff651113%

For.

Than?

Do you know what you are doing.

Hey?

Doja Cat? Dindu Nuffin? These are not real things. They are not even real words. Stop bothering me.

Trust me, they are both real! And I know what to say "Trust me, they are both real!" in any context it does not inspire much confidence. But yes. Trust me.

OK. I'm going to play along. Who is Doja Cat?

"Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini (born October 21, 1995) Professionally known as Doja Cat, is an American singer, rapper, and songwriter. He first rose to fame with the release of the music video for his song. "Mooo!"What was viral in 2018. She later became known for creating music videos and songs that are very popular online, specifically in social networks applications like Tik Tok. "

Wait. Did you just cut and paste that from Wikipedia?

I did.

We are making this explainer for you …explain. If I wanted a Wiki take, I'd just go there.

So that biography was useful to me too, because I didn't know his real name or age. Still, the best way to describe her as an artist would be for her to exist, along with other people, in a cultural retention divider. I thought she "Mooo!" The song was quirky and catchy, and I know it has a single with Nicki Minaj. But before the recent controversy, he agreed with that knowledge of hers.

It's not about your talent; She could be the next Bob Dylan as far as I know. I'm only in an age where it takes much for me to hold onto new artists. There just isn't enough space on my cultural pop hard drive for that. Shit, there are things that I to know I would enjoyBreaking BadFor example, I still haven't made room to consume yet.

You're an old man, that makes sense. Anyway, then, what is "Dindu Nuffin"?

"Dindu nuffin" is a term conceived by the alternative right message board that is popular in white supremacist circles. It is a phonetic compression, mocking the dialect of black victims of police brutality, who "did nothing."

Wow. That's dark

If you think that is bad, wait until you read why "cuck" is so popular with them too. But yes, dindu nuffin is actually an alternative territory of the garden variety, because at least they pretend to be neutral "racist" realists. This is direct: "I hate black people, and I want you to know it."

Yikes So how is this connected to Doja Cat?

In 2015, she recorded a song titled "Dindu Nuffin".

Hope for? How? Why would she do that?

That is the million dollar question. The song itself is quite smooth. I heard it this morning, and it sounds like something you'd hear during a scene transition in Unsafe. If she called him literally anything elseWell, literally anything other than "Die Black Nigger Monkey Die" would have been fine.

Although I have theories.

Of course yes.

When pressed about that song, Doja Cat claimed it was his way of claiming that term after calling it on TinyChat, a video chat room he frequents.

Is this the same place where Dindu Nuffin came from?

No. This is a … different place that racist whites also frequent.

Hmm

Exactly! "Hmm" is the perfect answer to that. The most charitable explanation here is that she feels comfortable enough in those spaces to go there to troll the trolls. Also, this happened in 2015, which would have made her 19.

But…?

There is nothing that he has done publicly since, and nothing that has been revealed about what he does in private, that would allow the benefit of the doubt here. She seems to be a edgelord—That he's a person (usually white and male) who says trollish shit and taboo online to look cool to other trolls. They build community by shitting on other communities, and black people are their most frequent target. Basically edgelording is Spades for incels.

Why would a black woman do any of this?

Unfortunately, what is happening here is not that uncommon for black people who grew up in predominantly white spaces. Whiteness, particularly cold, edgy white boys, is fetishized, and to assimilate, some flatten out with the black child who is not offended by insults and can be as nervous as they are. The fact that Doja Cat is biracial and is considered physically attractive here too as it gives her even more distinction and separation from those "normal black" blacks.

In short, it is a protection mechanism. Some of us, in those environments, go harder on black black black, where darkness becomes a force field. And some of us go, well, some of us go the other way.

The hope is that you will eventually come out of it. Some do. Some do not.

So, was Doja Cat canceled now?

I hate that term for reasons Danielle Butler articulated years ago. But I can't cancel something I never subscribed to. It's up to your fans to decide if they believe his apologies are sincere. That said, there is a (certainly unverified) rumor that "Dindu Nuffin" was created as a Sandra Bland troll. She denied it, but if I was a fan, I doubt I can get that out of my head.