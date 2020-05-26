22 books that local experts say you should read during summer 2020

The coronavirus pandemic may have slowed down your summer travel plans, but there are plenty of new books on the horizon that may still provide you with the perfect escape.

We asked staff members at four local bookstores: Brookline Booksmith, Harvard Book Store, Porter Square Booksand Trident Booksellers and Cafe – for the 2020 titles they are eager to read this season. All four stores continue to do business online, but staff members said they check companies' websites for the latest information on shopping in the state. eases some restrictions in retail operations, allowing for new options like sidewalk pickup.

Whether you're enjoying some time outdoors while practicing social distancing at your local park or facing the heat at home, they say these novels, non-fiction, and story collections will entertain and catch you during canine days. summer: pandemic or not.

Shuchi Saraswat, curator of the transnational literature series at Brookline Booksmith, said she has just started reading this novel, translated from Japanese, and cannot stop it. The story follows three women, Natsu, 30, her older sister, Makiko, and Makiko's daughter, who examine femininity through each character's individual journey. "The entire book in general is about women's bodies and navigating that relationship with our bodies, and how our bodies change over time and how we relate to our bodies when we are around other women," said Saraswat.

This collection of essays is perfect to get you in the mood for the summer, Saraswat said. In the series, MacLaughlin delves deep into the season's review, exploring summer ideas rooted in literature, poetry, nature, and her own memories. "She has this fantastic ability to open it in so many different directions," said Saraswat. The author's volume for "Wake Siren,quot; may be sparse, but it is full of "dense, lush images and ideas," perfect for the season, he said.

Saraswat said fans of Shirley Jackson will appreciate this new novel, translated from Spanish. The story takes place on a university campus where mysteries exist just below the surface of the wealthy school. The bookseller said he couldn't leave it. "Little by little, you get the sinister nature of this school through these different perspectives," said Saraswat.

According to Saraswat, this nonfiction work (part of memoirs, part of literary history) is another perfect summer book. In it, Barrera explores lighthouses, as solitary structures and homes in reality, as well as what they evoke in works of art. The book, translated from Spanish, also contains Barrera's own lighthouse sketches. "It feels like a very deep book to be reading right now," said Saraswat.

Stephanie Danler's "Stray,quot; (may 19)

Courtney Flynn, manager of Trident Booksellers & Café, recommends this new memo from the best-selling author "Sweetbitter,quot;. In it, Danler delves into his shaky childhood with parents struggling with addiction and its effects. "She is a beautiful writer, and it is a really raw account of her own life," said Flynn. "I think there are a lot of connections you make to the reader through your own experience, so it's very well done."

This new novel by the author of the hit debut "The Mothers,quot; is another that Flynn recommends picking up this summer. The work, a reflection on cultural attitudes about race, follows the story of two identical twin sisters, whose paths, years after growing up in a small southern black community, have diverged. One sister lives in the city with her daughter, who is black, while the other sister left, living with her white husband and passing away as white. "It is a truly compassionate look at the experiences of two people through the lens of race and culture around both races," said Flynn. "It is very, very well done and interesting. She is a beautiful writer."

Carole Horne, one of the buyers and managers at the Harvard Book Store, said she has been waiting for the release of this nonfiction work since she first found out. The new book picks up and expands on the viral essay, "Autocracy: Rules for Survival," which Gessen, a journalist who was born and raised in the Soviet Union, wrote in 2016. "She brings a perspective that many US commentators really do not. has, "Horne said of Gessen's writings." He has seen it (totalitarianism) up close. She is very clear. She is a passionate writer, but she is also down to earth, solid and direct. "

This novel, translated from Japanese, is full of memorable characters and events that make reading the story a pleasure, Saraswat said. Told from the perspective of the new police chief's teenage daughter in a small fishing village, the author slowly introduces the reader to the complexities of the community, so that by the time the outside world enters, you're already fully immersed. "What I love about this so much is that it starts so intimately," Saraswat said. "You are getting to know the different people her father and neighbors work with, and little by little she swells up on the different things that happen in the community."

Flynn says this novel that follows a mother and daughter on a carefully planned tour of the universities is a fun read for today's times. It is full of misadventures and related humorous characters along the way. "Whether it's through the lens of choosing a university or whatever other experience we've had with our mothers or with our daughters, it's very true," Flynn said of the story. “You have to smile at some of the related shenanigans. There is an inevitable anguish between the two, but also a lot of love. "

This novel offers the brilliance that Flynn said he came to anticipate from the author of "My Year of Rest and Relaxation." He follows a 72-year-old woman who finds a note on her daily forest walk that suggests someone has died in the isolated wooded area. The woman is obsessed with the note and what it could mean, determined to solve the mystery. "(Moshfegh) really flirts with the cross between reality and psychosis, and we follow this woman's mind as she flails about the mystery of this note," said Flynn.

Everyone can learn the story of this classic literature, but this is the first graphic novel adaptation of the Fitzgerald classic, said Ellen Jarrett, book buyer and employee owner at Porter Square Books. Copyrighted with the novel next year, Jarrett said the new adaptation to be released this summer is probably the first version of the classic. "I am looking forward to it," he said. "This is one of my favorite books of all time."

Jarrett said he is also looking forward to this new nonfiction work, which he called "part memory, part imaginary tour de force." It tells the story behind a pseudonymous Twitter account, Duchess Goldblatt, created by the anonymous author who struggles with pain, and how the account brought people together. "It is this incredibly original book," said Jarrett.

The new memoirs of the Pulitzer Prize winner and former book critic for Boston Globe It should be on your list this summer, Horne said. The nonfiction work contains parallel stories from her life and how she was influenced by the women's movement, juxtaposing the author's childhood in Texas and her global travels with her current friendship with a young woman from the neighborhood. "She is just a great memory and storyteller," said Horne.

Horne said she is a huge fan of the author of "Cloud Atlas,quot; and cannot wait for her new novel this summer. Mitchell is always amazing, he said, but this new job is particularly fun. Set in the late 1960s, it follows a British rock band, Utopia Avenue, as musicians travel from London to California. "If you've ever read David Mitchell, you know it's just a frolic," he said. "It's so much fun. You're completely dazzled … It's phenomenal."

"Great friendship,quot; by Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman (July 14)

Flynn said the new podcast hosts book "Call Your Girlfriend,quot; feels more relevant than ever, with measures of social distancing and the feelings of disconnection associated with the coronavirus pandemic. The work is about the friendship of the two authors, but also, in general, about friendship and female friendships in particular. "(It is) about how such an important part of our lives is, really examining what it takes to maintain a lasting bond and to continually reconnect and make friends the kind of energy we give to some of the other relationships in our lives "Flynn said. "So I think it's really a great book what we're going through now."

This new collection of stories is not to be missed, according to Saraswat. All the stories in the book focus on female characters who are at the point of unraveling or dealing with circumstances that throw them into new territory. And there is always something a little strange in the story setting. "She is really fantastic at strangeness," Saraswat said of van den Berg's writings. "So when reading these stories, they are always amazing, even if the environment is familiar. Their unknown elements always make you lose control, and they are still somehow very enjoyable to read."

Horne said this new novel that follows a couple moving from Boston to North Carolina is truly a story about parents and children. They both lost their parents when they were young, and the loss was part of what brought them together. "It's about generations and how parents and children affect and take over each other's lives," Horne said. "He is very moving. (McCorkle) is a charming writer."

"A Laboratory of Our Own,quot; by Rita Colwell and Sharon Bertsch McGrayne (August 4th)

Fans of the Annual Report 2016 "Lab Girl,quot; You will appreciate this new work, part of memoirs and manifesto, from the first director of the National Science Foundation, Jarrett said. "It documents (Colwell's) work experience and career for more than six decades in science," he said. “The harassment he received in the laboratory, hidden systems that prevented women from advancing and publishing their work. But along the way there are also positive stories about other women going back and trying to change the status quo. ”

This is the novel that Jarrett said he had been waiting for since he received a very early advance copy a year ago. The story follows a young girl, haunted by her past, who is on a journey to track the migration of the last flock of Arctic Terns from Greenland to Antarctica. She ends up on a fishing boat on her mission to follow them on their migratory path, winning over the crew with the promise that the birds will take them fishing, and their past is slowly revealed through the journey. "It is just a haunting and devastatingly beautiful book," Jarrett said.

Both Jarrett and Horne recommend taking up this new novel about three brothers who find the body of a child in a field on the way home from school. The boy survives, but the lives of the siblings change as a result. "She is one of the smartest writers I have ever read when it comes to human behavior and family dynamics," Jarrett said of Livesey's writing. Horne agreed, saying that the author can convey "wonderful,quot; plots along with a true depth of psychology. "His descriptions, particular descriptions of the place, are phenomenal," Horne said. "She just makes you feel like you're there."

In this new nonfiction work, the acclaimed author of "The Heat of Other Suns,quot; argues that there is a caste system in the United States beyond race and class. "(Wilkerson) looks at the United States, India, and Nazi Germany, and the caste structures that were in place in those places," Horne said of the book, which he recommends. "And as he did with,quot; The Heat of Other Suns, "he tells stories of individuals … He makes it very personal by telling these stories of individual people."

Horne said she is eager for the Harvard professor's new book, in which the scientist remembers and examines his obsession and study of ants for nine decades. Wilson, in addition to being a renowned scientist, is also a great humanist and writer, he said. "I've always read it, and this is supposed to be a kind of culmination of his ant writing," Horne said.

What books do you turn to during the virus outbreak or wait this summer? Please share with us in the comments or email us at [email protected] and your presentation could appear in a future story.