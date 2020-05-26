2020 graduates share lessons learned while staying home during the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML75fb6c0442d6be997b950bdd0e08955013%

%MINIFYHTML75fb6c0442d6be997b950bdd0e08955014% %MINIFYHTML75fb6c0442d6be997b950bdd0e08955014%

– The 2020 school year ended in a way that students and their families never imagined.

Spring break turned into summer break. This is not a typical year and for the class of 2020 graduates, nothing about their lives has been typical.

Most of them were born during the first year of the 21st century.

The United States swore George W. Bush as the 43rd President.

Steve Jobs created iTunes and Janet Jackson topped the charts.

But in September 2001, the United States was attacked with the largest terrorist attack in history.

"My parents always talk about how the world stopped," says Cole Jackson, a 2020 Highland Park High School graduate. Everyone has heard about how life changed.

"September 11 happened and my mother found out she was pregnant in that same time period," recalls Megan Maynard, a senior at Arlington High School.

Demarieh Wesley, a 2020 graduate of Skyline High School, was born a year later.

The three students have never met, but they have more in common than they know. They are now the Covid-19 graduate class.

They were asked to turn in their hats and gowns in search of gloves and masks. And through that process, this generation of resilient boys and girls have learned some important lessons while sitting at home rather than in the classroom.

LESSON # 1 STAY POSITIVE

"It is going to help me grow as a person and I can use this situation in life for something else that may be on the road like a job or if it is a career in sports," said Wesley sitting tall and smiling with his focus on the future.

The three-year-old captain missed his senior lacrosse season, but has continued to hit the fields. He has excelled in academia and athletics and has won several awards in high school. Now he is heading to Hampton College on a lacrosse scholarship.

"This is only part of my story," says Maynard, who wants to be a chef. "It's not going to stay the same. Everything is changing. This is part of the big picture," said Maynard.

As a chef, or future restaurant owner, Maynard missed several major culinary competitions this spring, but has been cooking and practicing as much as possible. This fall, he heads to the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts in Austin.

"Our generation is full of bright and intelligent children," says an optimistic Jackson.

%MINIFYHTML75fb6c0442d6be997b950bdd0e08955015%

Leader of the student council, prominent academic and music producer who runs his own music business, Jackson played his first big concert at Deep Elm in February just before it all closed. Now she is preparing to specialize in Plan II Business and Honors at the University of Texas at Austin.

LESSON # 2 DO NOT TAKE ANYTHING FOR GRANTED

They spent 13 years in school, but after three months at home, they gained a new appreciation for the little things.

"Just don't take anything for granted because even overnight everything can slip away, because on our last day of high school nobody knew it was our last day and we can never get it back," says Jackson.

LESSON # 3 ENJOY EVERY MINUTE

Maynard thought getting up early to go to school and do homework was horrible, until everything was taken away from him. Suddenly, he didn't have to do any of that anymore.

“I regret that I did not enjoy every minute that I had with my teachers and with my classmates and all the things just walking down the hall. It's going to be difficult, I know, but those are the words I'd live for, "says Maynard." Don't take things for granted. "

LESSON # 4 PUT YOUR ALL IN WHAT YOU LOVE

The pandemic has given them perspective and new respect for what they have. Wesley says that if he could go back and play his last lacrosse games again, he could give a little more.

"Take what you have now and do your part," says Wesley. "If you love something, do it all because you never know when it can be taken from you."

LESSON # 5 NOT DEFINED BY THIS PANDEMIC

These graduates insist that they are not the so-called "Corona Kids,quot;.

"We will always be known as the people who were born with September 11 and graduated with Covid-19, but most of us try not to be defined by what is happening around us," says Maynard.

They have learned important adaptability and endurance lessons.

"Don't let this define who you are," says Wesley. "I have to live with it and prepare for the next chapter in our life."

As the boys and girls of the class of 2020 become men and women, these graduates don't want the last few months to define them.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources