2019-20 NHL Regular Season: Bruins Wins Presidents Trophy, Pastrnak and Ovechkin Share Richard Rocket

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Tuesday that the 2019-20 regular season has ended. If Phase 4 of the NHL's four-tier plan is reached, the league will switch to a 24-team return to play format.

For the first time since the shortened season in 2012-13, an 82-game regular season was not completed.

In Tuesday's announcement, the teams that have earned a place in the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs if the season resumes are Tampa Bay Lightning, Washington Capitals, Philadelphia Flyers, Colorado Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars.

Of the eight teams that won goodbye to the first round of the playoffs, the Flyers were the only team that was not in the playoffs last season. Philadelphia last reached the postseason in 2017-18.

The seven teams that will not compete for a Stanley Cup are the Detroit Red Wings, the Ottawa Senators, San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabers. If played, the Stanley Cup 2020 playoffs would be the first since the 1995-96 season to have no California team.

With the regular season officially over, this is where the awards are located.

Who won the 2019-20 Presidents Trophy?

After falling short in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins scored points in 13 of their first 14 games and never looked back. Boston reached the 100-point plateau for the third consecutive season in its last regular-season game on March 10 when they defeated the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Presidents Trophy is awarded to the Bruins for the third time in franchise history, having previously won it in 1989-90 and 2013-14.

Who are the division champions?

Atlantic division

Boston claimed the Atlantic Division title for the first time in six seasons, beating Tampa Bay Lightning, who arrived late in the second half after a tough first couple of months. The Bruins had the best scoring tandem in the league this season, as the team sported the league's best defense, allowing just 2.39 goals per game. It also doesn't hurt that the league's top scorer in Pastrnak leads an offensive that ranked ninth in the NHL.

Metropolitan Division

In the Metropolitan Division, the Washington Capitals are the champions for the fifth consecutive season, beating the Flyers by one point. Washington had the second highest-scoring offense in the league thanks to Ovechkin and defender John Carlson, who led all NHL blueliners with 75 points. The Capitals also have a stable archer duo of Braden Holtby and Ilya Samsonov, who has made it to the season in their rookie campaign. In 26 games, the Russian is 11th in the NHL with a GAA of 2.55.

Central division

There was no hangover from the Stanley Cup for the Blues as they won the Central Division for the first time since the 2014-15 season, screaming for the avalanche. Despite losing forward Vladimir Tarasenko to injury in late October, the Blues still averaged 3.14 goals per game with current Conn Smythe Trophy winner Ryan O & # 39; Reilly, leading the team with 61 points. Goalkeepers Jordan Binnington and Jake Allen combined to allow the sixth-fewest goals in the NHL with Allen ranking second among netminders rated 2.15 GAA.

Pacific Division

For the second time in its three years of existence, Vegas Golden Knights won the Pacific Division. After Peter DeBoer replaced Gerard Gallant as head coach on January 15, the team went 15-5-2 with the fourth best record in the league during that span. Amazing timeless Marc-Andre Fleury played in 48 games this season with forward Max Pacioretty leading the team with 66 points, one behind his personal record.

Who is the winner of the Art Ross Trophy?

For the third time in four years, an Oiler won the Art Ross Trophy, but for the first time, it wasn't Connor McDavid. Leon Draisaitl wins the award in 2019-20 after posting 110 points, including 67 assists in the league, making him the first German to win the award. Draisaitl joins McDavid and Wayne Gretzky as the only Oilers to earn the honor.

It was a great season for the 24-year-old who established an apple career. As the leader in the league's best power play unit, the German forward led the NHL with 44 power play points.

With McDavid finishing second behind Draisaitl, the two become the first group of teammates to finish in the top two in scoring since the 2012-13 season when it was the Lightning Martin St. Louis and Steven Stamkos.

Who is the winner of the Rocket Richard Trophy?

Pastrnak and Ovechkin scored 48 goals this season to tie it to the maximum in the league. For the first time in a decade, we will have co-winners of the award. Lightning's Steven Stamkos and the Penguins' Sidney Crosby shared the trophy in the 2009-10 season with 51 goals each.

The Great Eight wins the award for the ninth time and the seventh time in eight years. Pastrnak wins the award for the first time in his career and becomes the first Bruin to earn the honor.

Since the award was created in the 1998-99 season, Rocket Richard de Ovechkin's nine trophies are the most important in NHL history, seven more than the next closest group of players.

Who is the winner of the William M. Jennings Trophy?

Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak (Bruins)

Rask and Halak share the award as the goalkeepers of the team that allowed the fewest goals this season. Boston led the league in goals allowed (167) with Rask leading the NHL with an average of 2.12 goals against and coming second with a .929 saving percentage.

Halak was just as strong at goal, posting an average of 2.39 goals against and a .919 save percentage with his game that earned him a one-year contract extension.

It is the third time that the Bruins have won the William M. Jennings Trophy with the other instances in the 1989-90 season (Reggie Lemelin and Andy Moog) and 2008-09 (Tim Thomas and Manny Fernández).

Who was the highest rated rookie?

Quinn Hughes, Canucks

For the second year in a row, a Vancouver Canuck has scored the most points for a rookie in a season. Elias Pettersson had that honor last season with 66 points in 71 games. This season, the Vancouver blueliner finished among the rookies with 53 points in 68 games, beating avalanche defender Cale Makar who finished with 50 in 57. Completing the top five is Chicago Blackhawks forward Dominik Kubalik (46), Sabers forward Victor Olofsson (42) and New York Rangers defender Adam Fox (42).

Hughes is the first defender to lead all rookies in points since the 1988-89 season when Rangers blueliner Brian Leetch had 71 points in 68 games.

He will try to follow in Pettersson's footsteps and win the Calder Memorial Trophy. If Hughes won, it would be the first time the award has been given to a recipient on the same team in consecutive years since the Bruins & # 39; Bobby Orr and Derek Sanderson won it consecutively in 1966-67 and 1967-68.

Who are the leading scorers in teams that do not compete for a Stanley Cup?

Sabers forward Jack Eichel is the highest-scoring player whose season has ended. The Buffalo captain ranked 10th in the NHL with 78 points, as the team's leading playoff drought spanned nine seasons.

Other notable players who will have to wait until next season before hitting the ice are Kings 'Anze Kopitar (62 points), Red Wings' Dylan Larkin (53 points), Sam Reinhart of Sabers (50 points) and Timo Meier of Sharks (49 points).

For the seventh time in their 28-year history, the Sharks have missed the Stanley Cup playoffs and only for the third time since the turn of the century (2002-03 and 2014-15). Big names like forwards Evander Kane and Logan Couture and defenders Erik Karlsson and Brent Burns will be at home for the foreseeable future.