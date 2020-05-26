20-year-old accused of hitting a 75-year-old roommate in a Detroit nursing home – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTMLe19718e1e5e3368eddb7fec9d38c40e713%

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A 20-year-old Ypsilanti man faces charges of beating a 75-year-old man in a Detroit nursing home after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Jaden Hayden is charged with two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, theft in a building, and two counts of theft / retention of financial transaction devices without consent.

It is reported on May 10 at 6:55 p.m. Hayden was sharing a room with Norman Bledsoe, 75, at a nursing facility located in the 16850 block of the Schaefer Highway in Detroit when he allegedly installed his cell phone in the room and severely attacked the defenseless man by repeatedly hitting him on the head.

Hayden allegedly posted videos on social media after the attack and that he also stole Bledsoe's credit cards. The videos were brought to the attention of the Ann Arbor Police Department and, as a result of their investigation, information was provided to the Detroit Police Department that resulted in Hayden's arrest on May 21.

According to the press release, when the nursing staff heard the commotion, they saw Bledsoe bleeding from wounds to the left and right sides of his head and was led to believe that he had fallen out of bed. Bledsoe was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

“The alleged actions of this accused are truly disturbing. We must be able to trust our loved ones in specialized care centers. I really hope the facts of this case are unique, ”said Wayne County District Attorney Kym Worthy.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the following statement on May 22 in the video:

Like other viewers, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services was deeply disturbed by a video that was widely shared on social media that showed a man hitting an elderly man who was in his bed at a nursing facility. The department wants to correct inaccurate information that was shared on social media. The man charged in the assault is not an MDHHS employee, and the attack did not occur at a department facility. MDHHS staff is dedicated to providing the best possible care to patients at our facilities. The MDHHS Adult Protective Services, which takes its duty to protect vulnerable adults from abuse very seriously, also collected relevant information that resulted in the identification and location of the author and provided the information to the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs from Michigan and the police, which led to his arrest.

