– LAPD firefighters and officers worked to convince two people of a freeway overpass and a downtown Los Angeles skyscraper, respectively, in the past three days.

Just after midnight Tuesday, firefighters were called to the Renaissance Tower, 501 W. Olympic Blvd., "to mitigate a woman's psychological crisis,quot; on the roof of the 17-story building. The Los Angeles Fire Department said a rescue air mattress on the ninth floor, eight floors below the roof.

The woman was safely detained just after 2 a.m.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Fire Department said another patient threatened to jump off the Hollywood Boulevard overpass onto Highway 101 in Hollywood around 1:30 p.m. Both freeway addresses were finally closed as firefighters and police worked to convince the person.

The patient was safely detained at 2:45 p.m.

People with suicidal thoughts can call the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-TALK or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.