2 hospitalized in machete attack near Oakland Fruitvale BART station – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Two people were hospitalized after being cut with a machete in Oakland on Monday morning, according to police.

Oakland Police officers responded at 10:36 a.m. to a report of a machete attack in the 3300 block of San Leandro Street, near Fruitvale
BART station, and came to find the two victims.

An update on the condition of the two victims was not immediately available Tuesday morning.

Police said in an email Tuesday that "the person involved in this incident was located by the police and detained," but did not provide further details.
on whether an arrest was made in the attack.

