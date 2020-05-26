2 Chainz restaurant closed for violating COVID-19 protocol

%MINIFYHTML4223fe7dc0f39b554ea621a6f418a76f13%

The shutdown comes after Georgia State Police officers noticed that Escobar Restaurant & Tapas in Atlanta, Georgia was packed with customers celebrating Memorial Day.

Rapper 2 Chainz On Monday, May 25, authorities closed one of their Atlanta, Georgia restaurants after it was packed with customers celebrating for Memorial Day in the United States.

Georgia state police officers stopped at Escobar Restaurant & Tapas on Monday night after pointing out that customers had piled up on the premises, where they ignored all established social distancing rules to curb the spread of the coronavirus and allow local restaurant owners to reopen their dining rooms.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, police officers "noted that the location was quite noisy, busy, and busy to operate as a restaurant at that time of night," and after speaking with the manager of the venue, the venue was closed. for "violating executive orders regarding the protocol issued due to COVID-19".

Escobar officials even flaunted the fun on Instagram before the police visit, posting videos of people dancing, smoking hookahs, and ordering bottle service online.

2 Chainz has yet to comment on the controversy, which arises a month after he and business partner Snoop Dillard decided not to reopen the dining area at their Atlanta businesses after initially hoping to welcome customers again after closing. of the coronavirus.

They wanted to take advantage of restrictions lifted by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to boost the economy after a week-long shutdown, against the advice of many medical experts, but later changed their mind after facing a backlash online.

They finally reopened in early May.