2 Chainz restaurant closed by police after violating COVID-19 guidelines

The state of Georgia may be open, but the COVID-19 guidelines are still in effect. 2 Chainz apparently caused their restaurant, Escobar & Tapas, to close in Atlanta for not meeting COVID-19 guidelines.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Georgia state police drove by the Escobar & Tapas restaurant and "noted that the location was quite noisy, busy, and busy to operate as a restaurant at that time of night."

Apparently, the Escobar & Tapas restaurant was so illuminated that the restaurant's official Instagram account highlighted the festivities. People did not practice social distancing, smoked hookah, and ultimately acted as if the viral pandemic had just disappeared.

The Georgia guidelines limit dinner service to a maximum of 10 guests per table and allow 10 guests inside for every 300 square feet of public space, according to TMZ.

This occurs weeks after the rapper faced a backlash for announcing that he was opening his restaurant, initially after Governor Brian Kemp announced that the state of Georgia would open. Instead of doing it, 2 Chainz chose to feed the homeless. "With the reopening of the city, we wanted to make sure to focus on who and what is important to the city of Atlanta, the community, the people," he said in a statement.

As you know, states across the country are slowly reopening and hope to return to the "normal,quot; way of life. While some people can now shop, fix their nails and hair, social distancing guidelines remain in place to help prevent and control the viral pandemic.

