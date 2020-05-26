2 Chainz Atlanta restaurant reportedly closed due to failure to follow quarantine measures

The 2 Chainz-owned Atlanta restaurant closed last week after hosting a busy Memorial Day party, a Hot New Hip Hop report revealed.

Despite the fact that many restaurants may open in the state of Georgia, owners must ensure that their establishments follow the guidelines established by the government.

For example, there are a limited number of people allowed at each location, and take-away orders and delivery remain the preferred form of exchange between customer and business.

If you've been following the rapper, you would know he was already under fire a few weeks ago when he decided to open his business, but then changed his mind and postponed it until other establishments followed suit. However, reports claim that his restaurant is now closed due to a party held there last weekend.

TMZ was the first to report that the police closed their doors to Escobar Restaurant and Tapas. On Monday night, the police stopped by the establishment and noticed that it was very bustling and busy.

See this post on Instagram 💃Happy Hour @escobaratlanta Monday through Friday from 2 PM to 8 PM —————————————— 🍸 $ 5 Drinks: Margarita, Long Island, Ron Punch, Whiskey Sour Red and White Wine. $ 5 Tapas: Wings basket, catfish basket, slide chicken and fries, caesar chicken wrap, vegetable rolls, and house salad .——————————————— COME TO EAT, DRINK AND PARTY WITH US! ! ——————————————— Text us at 62762.233.5033 to reserve seats or to plan your next event with the best restaurant and lounge in town. A publication shared by Escobar Lounge and Restaurant (@escobaratlanta) in May 26, 2020 at 10:25 a.m. PDT

According to TMZ, a long line of people formed outside the venue, with people sitting inside smoking hookah while others ordered bottle service. It was observed that many did not practice social distancing.

Due to the violated mandates, the authorities rushed to the establishment and told the manager that they had to close it due to the violated protocols related to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2 Chainz has not commented on the news.

Georgia was one of the first US states to begin reopening this year after the federal government-issued national shutdown. Each state had its own reopening time, depending on its unique circumstances.

States like New York have been much slower to open due to their exacerbated circumstances. While 2 Chainz was eager to open his business again, other entertainment figures like Killer Mike chose to keep the doors closed.



