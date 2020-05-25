Zoom has temporarily removed Giphy from her chat function

Zoom has temporarily disabled the integration of the GIF Giphy platform into its chat function, the company said in a blog post. "Once additional technical and security measures have been implemented, we will re-enable the feature." Zoom offered no detail beyond that in Giphy's removal.

The company mentioned the change as part of its latest list of platform security updates, which also includes limits on screen sharing, changes to mute and mute features, and restrictions on logging into meetings from multiple devices. (for meetings that require registration).

The move comes a few days after Facebook acquired Giphy for more than $ 300 million, with plans to integrate him on Instagram. How that acquisition will affect Giphy's integrations with other platforms like Twitter, TikTok and iMessage, all of which are competitors to Facebook, remains unclear, but Facebook has had well-documented issues with privacy and security.

At the time of the Facebook acquisition, Giphy's GIFs did not use any embedded tracking, and its API did not have access to user data, according to the company.

Additionally, Zoom has seen its share of security concerns as demand for its service has skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic, with people working and studying remotely.

Zoom and Giphy did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.