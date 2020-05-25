Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5
<pre><pre>Your briefing on Tuesday - The New York Times
%MINIFYHTML34a715a3c8adf35e1927ab5dbe5897b712%

The restrictions on Tokyo and the northern island of Hokkaido were lifted on Monday, ending the latest measures implemented. Japan entered a new phase of its pandemic response.

%MINIFYHTML34a715a3c8adf35e1927ab5dbe5897b713%

The next steps will focus on preventing a resurgence, as happened after Japan partially lifted the state of emergency a few weeks ago. The restrictions imposed on Tokyo were more successful than anticipated, defying predictions that the densely populated capital would experience a catastrophe.

"We need to make a new normal. Let's change our thinking, "Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said when he announced the change. He called on the public to continue to take steps to curb the spread of the virus and warned:" We cannot continue to live and work the way we have done so far. " .

Context: The measures were lifted for most of the rest of the country earlier this month after a drop in the number of new coronavirus cases.

President Vladimir Putin's promise of cash bonuses for doctors and nurses leading Russia's battle with the coronavirus It has become a bureaucratic disaster, with some medical workers receiving visits from the security services instead of money.

The promise of up to $ 1,100 per month was intended to show Putin's proudest achievement: the revitalization of the Russian state after the chaos of the 1990s.

However, a month after the promise, Putin said 29 regions have ignored his order and that less than half of medical workers across the country had received the money he had promised.

Quotable: "The diagnosis is obvious," said Dmitri Drize, a Moscow-based human rights lawyer. "Officials have forgotten how to make decisions on their own. And this disease is worse than the coronavirus. "

Background: With more than 350,000 cases, Russia is the third most infected country after the United States and Brazil. Putin's approval rating has been affected by the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis. Many observers, however, expect the president to recover, albeit in a weakened position.

"What have we learned? Honestly, less about school than ourselves, "he wrote." Our children said they were surprised to discover how hard their parents worked. I came out with a deeper understanding of my children as students. "

To prepare for the hurricane season, Christopher Flavelle, a Times reporter who covers the weather, recently called Samantha Montano, a professor of emergency management at the University of Nebraska, Omaha. He asked what was making local officials nervous this year. His answer: The effect the coronavirus will have on volunteers who normally respond to storms.

The US disaster response system. USA It relies heavily on volunteers, and many will not be able to fly to disaster areas, says Christopher. Those who go will have a harder time interacting with people. "Volunteers do everything," Dr. Montano told him: handing out donations, removing debris from the roads, repairing houses, helping survivors navigate state and federal aid programs. "Every task we do in emergency management involves volunteers," he said.
Next article
Next article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here