Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Japan lifts its state of emergency
The restrictions on Tokyo and the northern island of Hokkaido were lifted on Monday, ending the latest measures implemented. Japan entered a new phase of its pandemic response.
The next steps will focus on preventing a resurgence, as happened after Japan partially lifted the state of emergency a few weeks ago. The restrictions imposed on Tokyo were more successful than anticipated, defying predictions that the densely populated capital would experience a catastrophe.
"We need to make a new normal. Let's change our thinking, "Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said when he announced the change. He called on the public to continue to take steps to curb the spread of the virus and warned:" We cannot continue to live and work the way we have done so far. " .
Context: The measures were lifted for most of the rest of the country earlier this month after a drop in the number of new coronavirus cases.
Putin's bonus for doctors goes wrong
President Vladimir Putin's promise of cash bonuses for doctors and nurses leading Russia's battle with the coronavirus It has become a bureaucratic disaster, with some medical workers receiving visits from the security services instead of money.
The promise of up to $ 1,100 per month was intended to show Putin's proudest achievement: the revitalization of the Russian state after the chaos of the 1990s.
However, a month after the promise, Putin said 29 regions have ignored his order and that less than half of medical workers across the country had received the money he had promised.
Quotable: "The diagnosis is obvious," said Dmitri Drize, a Moscow-based human rights lawyer. "Officials have forgotten how to make decisions on their own. And this disease is worse than the coronavirus. "
Background: With more than 350,000 cases, Russia is the third most infected country after the United States and Brazil. Putin's approval rating has been affected by the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis. Many observers, however, expect the president to recover, albeit in a weakened position.
If you have 3 minutes, it's worth it
Back-to-school lessons from Sydney
As Australia's infection rates decline, a milestone was reached Monday when children were sent back to school in some parts of the country. Damien Cave, our head of the Sydney office, He wrote about being very happy ("if my wife and I could have champagne at 8 a.m., we would have done it,quot;) even though looking at the parents in masks gave him the feeling of a changed normal life.
"What have we learned? Honestly, less about school than ourselves, "he wrote." Our children said they were surprised to discover how hard their parents worked. I came out with a deeper understanding of my children as students. "
This is what is happening the most.
New Zealand earthquake: A A 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook Monday as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was giving a live television interview, but it did not cause major damage or interrupt Ms. Ardern's calm demeanor.
Snapshot: Above, people enjoying a night at a restaurant in Malaga, Spain, over the weekend. In a new phase of reopening across Europe, Pools, hotels and restaurants are back in business and ready for summer. But tourism is unlikely to look the same for long.
Now a break from the news
Do: Travel-themed board games are so much more than winning. Here is a list of All kinds of travel games inspired by landmarks, train travel and hotels.
There are many more ideas on what to read, cook, look at and do while staying safe at home at our section at home.
And now for the backstory on …
Coronavirus and weather disasters
The US government's annual hurricane forecast for the Atlantic region. USA It came out Thursday, and it's concerning. A typical hurricane season has 12 named storms. This year's season, which could start at any time, is expected to be between 13 and 19, According to the forecast.
To prepare for the hurricane season, Christopher Flavelle, a Times reporter who covers the weather, recently called Samantha Montano, a professor of emergency management at the University of Nebraska, Omaha. He asked what was making local officials nervous this year. His answer: The effect the coronavirus will have on volunteers who normally respond to storms.
The US disaster response system. USA It relies heavily on volunteers, and many will not be able to fly to disaster areas, says Christopher. Those who go will have a harder time interacting with people. "Volunteers do everything," Dr. Montano told him: handing out donations, removing debris from the roads, repairing houses, helping survivors navigate state and federal aid programs. "Every task we do in emergency management involves volunteers," he said.
That's it for this briefing. Until next time.
– Melina and Carole
Thank you
To Theodore Kim and Jahaan Singh for the break from the news. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our latest episode is about the history of the largest earthquake ever recorded in North America.
• Here is our Mini Crossword, and a hint: It's hard to give him a cat (four letters). You can find all of our puzzles here.
• Times, journalists and guests will discuss 100 years of change since women in the United States achieved a historic victory: the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave them the right to vote. You can R.S.V.P. for the event held Tuesday at 4 p.m. E.T. (4 a.m. in Hong Kong).