You are getting used to the masks. Will you wear a mask?

The debate over whether Americans should wear face masks to control coronavirus transmission has been settled. Governments and businesses now require them or at least recommend them in many public settings. But as parts of the country open up, some doctors want you to consider another layer of personal protective equipment in your daily life: clear plastic face shields.

"I wear a mask every time I walk into a store or other building," said Dr. Eli Perencevich. "Sometimes I also wear a cloth mask if the store's policy requires it."

Perencevich is an infectious disease physician at the University of Iowa and the Iowa City Veterans Affairs Health Care System. In an op-ed published last month in JAMA, he and two colleagues argued that simple, transparent plastic face shields could help reduce infection transmission when added to public health measures, such as increased testing. , contact tracing, social distancing and hand hygiene.

The idea is not just a thought experiment. In Singapore, preschool students and their teachers will receive face shields when they return to school next month. Local health experts recommended that teachers in Philadelphia use shields when schools reopen, and a teachers union in Palo Alto, California also requested them.

But it can be hard to imagine that Americans are willing to put on another form of protective gear. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have circumvented the use of masks in environments that seem to require them, and the simple requirements for covering their faces have caused conflicts in grocery stores and restaurants.

Face shields have been necessary equipment for many hospital procedures. Doctors and nurses use them when intubating patients with COVID-19 and during surgeries that can cause fragments of blood and bones to leak.

As the debate arose about whether tiny droplets of coronavirus could float in air currents, protect the eyes and entire face became a major problem in healthcare settings, said Dr. Sherry Yu, a resident of dermatology affiliated with Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. People needed them to make nasal swabs for the coronavirus test or for triage in the emergency room. As the shortage approached, Yu was among the many individuals and groups across the country that began making face shields for front-line healthcare workers.

"The nice thing about face shields is that they can be re-sterilized and cleaned by the user, making them reusable indefinitely until some components break or crack," Yu said.

A simple alcohol wipe or a rinse with hot soapy water is enough to make the protectors free of contaminants again.

Surgical masks and N95s, on the other hand, should be discarded after each use, although some studies have shown that masks can be reused two or three times after sterilization before they lose integrity.

Perencevich believes that face shields should be everyone's preferred personal protective equipment for the same reason that healthcare workers wear them: they protect the entire face, including the eyes, and prevent people from touching their faces or exposing themselves accidentally to the coronavirus.

Face shields can be easier to wear than masks, he said, comparing them to wearing glasses or a hat. They wrap around a small portion of a person's forehead instead of covering more than half of their face with material that may create the need to sting.

Many people also wear masks incorrectly, allowing them to hang from the tips of their noses or hide only their mouths. People also tend to readjust masks frequently or remove them to communicate with others, increasing their risk of exposing themselves or infecting others, she said. And while cloth masks can prevent people from spreading germs to others, they generally don't protect the wearer from infection.

Face shields can also help people who depend on lip reading, Perencevich said. They may seem a bit silly, but shields allow facial expressions and lip movements to remain visible while serving as an obvious reminder to maintain social detachment.

Still, he and other experts recognize that face shields have their limits.

Like masks, they should be removed when eaten in cafes or restaurants. And studies on how effectively they can reduce a person's viral exposure are scarce.

A 2014 cough simulation study suggested that a shield could reduce a user's viral exposure by 96 percent when worn within 18 inches of someone who was coughing. But most people in the general public are much farther from others they interact with, said William Lindsley, a bioengineer at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health who led the study. Large droplets that may contain viruses will drop to the ground quickly, reducing the need for a face shield when you are further away.

Even at close range, there may be scenarios where face shields are not as effective as masks like the N95s that create a seal around the face.

"If you're looking sideways, or I'm behind you, maybe you're sitting at a desk and I'm standing, there are other scenarios you can imagine where droplets can surround a mask," said Lindsley.

There is also no research on how well a person's face shield protects others from viral transmission, the concept called source control which is a primary benefit of surgical and fabric masks.

One of the main reasons the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed their recommendations to suggest that everyone cover their faces in public was to protect others if they were among the group of asymptomatic or presymptomatic infected with the virus.

"I am a big fan of face shields," said Saskia Popescu, senior infection prevention specialist at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia. "But I don't think we can trade them for face masks at the moment."

Perencevich and his colleagues hope that more research will show that protectors are superior to cloth masks, not only because protectors provide full face protection, but also because they are almost impossible to misuse.

Remember, effectiveness depends not only on the inherent properties of the facial covering, but also on how well the facial covering is used, "he said.

And he and his co-authors like to imagine that people who are reluctant to wear masks will find face shields more comfortable: once a person tries one on, they say, the user realizes its many benefits.

