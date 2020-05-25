YNW Co-Defendant Melly YNW Bortlen Released on Bail

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
10
Logo

YNW Bortlen, the alleged accomplice to the murder of rapper YNW Melly, has been released from jail on bail.

"Jamell Demons' co-defendant, also known as @YNWMelly, Cortlen Henry, also known as @YNWBortlen, received bail and house arrest," his attorney tweeted.

"The Defendant's bond will be guaranteed, by collateral, in the form of real estate and / or other tangible person property, which has a sufficient net asset value in excess of ninety thousand ($ 90,000.00) dollars," the document reads. from court by Pitchfork.

Next article
Next article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here