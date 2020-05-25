YNW Co-Defendant Melly YNW Bortlen Released on Bail

YNW Bortlen, the alleged accomplice to the murder of rapper YNW Melly, has been released from jail on bail.

"Jamell Demons' co-defendant, also known as @YNWMelly, Cortlen Henry, also known as @YNWBortlen, received bail and house arrest," his attorney tweeted.

"The Defendant's bond will be guaranteed, by collateral, in the form of real estate and / or other tangible person property, which has a sufficient net asset value in excess of ninety thousand ($ 90,000.00) dollars," the document reads. from court by Pitchfork.

YNW Melly will be forced to remain in jail until her trial begins this summer.

Melly and Bortlen were arrested in February 2019 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Bortlen was also charged with two accessory charges after the fact.

The trial was set for July 2.

Both men could face the death penalty if convicted of the murders of friends, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser.