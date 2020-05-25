Woman found stabbed to death inside East San Jose home; Suspect Arrested – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (Up News Info SF) – A man was arrested for the fatal stabbing of a woman at her home in the eastern foothills of San José, police said.

Agents who responded to the welfare control in the 3600 block of El Grande Drive in San José, near Alum Rock Park, found a woman inside the home who suffered at least one stab wound, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was identified as Gregory Hoppe, 56. He was detained at the scene and imprisoned in the Santa Clara County Jail for murder.

San José police said the suspect and victim were family members and lived together in the home, but that the victim's identity would not be revealed until family members were notified. There were no pending suspects and the motive was still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Paul Hamblin or Detective Ken Rak of the San Jose Police Department Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283. People who wish to remain anonymous can call the Crime Stoppers Helpline, (408) 947-STOP (7867).