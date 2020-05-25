Woman dies in car crash in Aurora – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLb6d68cbfe67508ef02fff952053dcc8811% %MINIFYHTMLb6d68cbfe67508ef02fff952053dcc8811%

A woman died after she appeared to have driven her truck into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle Sunday afternoon, according to Aurora police.

The woman, who was driving a silver Nissan Titan, appeared to have driven west on Quincy Avenue near Harvest Street when she crossed the center line and collided with a black Ford F-150 traveling in the opposite direction, according to police.



The woman was transported to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries. The two in the Ford suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The identity of the driver has not been released. Neither alcohol nor speed were "contributing factors in this accident," according to a Aurora police statement.

Those who witnessed the accident or may have more information can call Detective Doug Daufeldt at 303-739-6303.