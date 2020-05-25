With half a million Coloradons looking for unemployment, logjam takes its toll

%MINIFYHTMLb2458b3dea1d2ef36e9110d1302f3a2811% %MINIFYHTMLb2458b3dea1d2ef36e9110d1302f3a2811%

Unemployment benefits are a lifeline that keeps hundreds of thousands of Coloradons above water, as the coronavirus causes unprecedented economic pain in the Centennial State and across the country.

Stakes on payments reaching people without problems are high with the COVID-19 pandemic triggering a global recession and state unemployment rates at record levels. But Colorado's unemployment system, from its confusing online archive portal to its perpetually overloaded call center, has become a burden around the neck of countless numbers of people struggling to stay afloat and with few or no other support option.

"All I got from unemployment since I filed my claim was a PIN number," said Brian Dicht, an unemployed chef who lives in Glendale. He filed his initial claim on April 13. "I would literally be homeless if it wasn't for my parents."

Originally from New Jersey, Dicht, who is in his early 30s, worked in Tel Aviv and New York before landing in Colorado about 18 months ago. He started working at a restaurant called Earnest Hall around March 10, just as the outbreak began.

When he lost his job a month later, he immediately filed an initial unemployment claim, overcoming some technical problems along the way. Her personal identification number arrived in early May with a slight delay. Then a message appeared on her online account saying her claim was "postponed." There was no explanation. Did you do something wrong on your initial request? Did the state need more information? Did the system dial you for having a New Jersey driver's license?

And there is no easy way to put a person alive on the line and find answers. Dicht said he calls the unemployment help line every day, often multiple times, to try to get his claim forward again. Every time you say you receive the same recorded message about high call volumes and a callback request.

With his back to the wall, he dialed a new call center created just for contract and job workers and managed to get through easily, only to be denied help, sparking weeks of frustration.

"I cursed the person because he was very angry," he said. “I have been trying to communicate with someone for a month. When I finally get there, can't you help me? You can help me, but you choose not to. ”

Direct claims can move fairly quickly, within two weeks of requesting direct deposit into a bank account. The state has paid for 86% of the requests it has received since mid-March, Cher Haavind, deputy executive director of the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, said Thursday. But with more than 550,000 people trying to get unemployment, that means that at least 77,000 have been rejected or are still waiting.

However, make a wrong step along the way, for example, report the wrong amount of wages earned, or don't get enough income in the previous quarter, or misspell the number on your driver's license, and things can get complicated quickly .

Haavind said a problem created by the overwhelming volume of claims is that a national database that states use to verify whether a worker has earned income in other states is bogged down. Almost 39 million people across the country have applied for some form of unemployment since the US pandemic broke out. USA

To be fair to the state, there are explicit rules that the federal government sets, and many workers, who are unfamiliar with the process, do not understand the precise steps they must take. Some people file and don't follow to set up their accounts online, waiting for the funds to arrive as stimulus money. Others do not update the hours they worked or did not work, which they must do every two weeks under the normal state system (once a week for federally funded pandemic unemployment assistance recipients).

The challenge of helping people navigate those rules is amplified by the large number of people who need it.

During the Great Recession, the highest mark for jobless claims filed in a single week was 7,749 in January 2010. In the past nine weeks, 52,957 people have filed initial claims for support on average. And there are tens of thousands more who have requested and rejected for one reason or another.

With the help of $ 20.2 million in administrative funds from the federal government, the labor department has focused on creating "multiple lanes,quot; in its unemployment systems, Haavind said. In the early days of the pandemic, when the state's overloaded claims system was routinely expelling people from their applications before they could complete them, the department released specific surname submission guidelines asking that only half of all applicants submit requests at any given time. Similar guidelines are now used on the payment request portal to help everything run smoothly.

When the CARES Act opened unemployment benefits to self-employed people, contract workers and a host of others who were previously not eligible for benefits, the labor department entered into a contract with its technology provider Deloitte, to create a separate filing system for those claims. He arrived with a separate call center manned by 101 workers.

%MINIFYHTMLb2458b3dea1d2ef36e9110d1302f3a2812% %MINIFYHTMLb2458b3dea1d2ef36e9110d1302f3a2812%

Other tools the state relies on to get information to people include webinars (one to be released Wednesday), withholding messages addressing frequently asked questions, and even automated chatbots. In a press call on Friday, Haavind highlighted an effort to work with a technology company to create "virtual agents,quot; capable of providing automatic answers to some questions. Haavind said that many things people call the department to ask for do not require in-person assistance, but for callers it is about listening to a human's responses.

"They are looking for some peace of mind," he said.

The state's regular unemployment call center currently has 82 employees, though workers across the department intervene by responding to general inbox emails and responding to callback requests as best they can. The department has hired 83 more call center workers, but does not expect them to be ready to jump on the lines for some time. Training can take up to 12 weeks, Haavind said.

"(Unemployment insurance), once again, is not a system where you can hire a temp worker today and they're on the phone tomorrow," said Haavind, referring to the depth of knowledge required to understand the requirements of eligibility and more. “If it was just about taking a claim and processing a claim, it would be great. This is not how the system is configured. "

Meanwhile, people seeking help call, call, and call again in hopes of getting lucky and communicating with an agent.

Arvada resident Cheryl Kelly estimates she called the unemployment hotline 175 times before noon one day and never came. Kelly, 58, lives with her husband and son. All three lost their jobs due to COVID-19 a few weeks apart. The family home is paid, but Kelly faces substantial medical bills for a series of unexpected surgeries last year, and the family has to pay income taxes related to her husband's old job in the oil and gas industry, property taxes and other bills.

"In our wildest dreams, we never thought we would say goodbye to all three of us at the same time," he said.

In Kelly's case, she was working part-time at a Fred Meyer Jewelers location inside a King Soopers. Originally suspended, she applied for unemployment and received payment for her first two weeks without work. Then they told him that the jewelry would be closed permanently. He came in for two days, April 29 and 30, to help close the store forever.

When he went to complete his next payment request in the state system, he reported those hours and that his employer was definitely closing. At that time, he said that the system closed his claim and gave him a message telling him to call the call center. She has been trying to pass since then.

"I'm so frustrated. What should I do? That's my question," said Kelly. "I just need to talk to them and find out. Am I eligible or not eligible? Is there something I did wrong? How do I return?

Before COVID-19, the state's unemployment call center received between 1,000 and 1,200 calls per day, Haavind said. Since the crisis erupted, those numbers have increased from 10,000 to 20,000 per day. Right now, the department can answer around 4,000 calls a day, leaving at least 40% and up to 80% of calls unanswered.

The problems of the unemployment system are not unique to Colorado. The Washington, D.C.-based think tank, the Economic Policy Institute surveyed 24,607 people in the second half of April. The survey found that for every 10 people who lost their jobs in the past four weeks and were able to successfully file unemployment claims at their state labor departments, there were at least three more people who tried to apply but were unable to do so due to problems. of the system. Beyond that, there were two more applicants who gave up because they found filing too difficult.

"At the time, 22 million workers had filed initial claims, and what we found is that 8 to 12 million more people could have filed if the process had been easier," said EPI economist Ben Zipperer.

In Zipperer's view, a major problem is that unemployment systems in many places have been neglected or intentionally made difficult.

Given the rate of job loss, Zipperer believes it would be in the best interest of people and the economy if states approved everyone who immediately applied for unemployment and then verified the information. Taking false claims is a lower priority than making sure people in need get support right now, he said.

"If we spend a lot of effort eliminating fraudulent claims, that will cause a lot of congestion in the system and prevent many valid claims from being filed," he said. "And you're going to end up taking people out of the scrolls that should have been in the scrolls in the first place."

Even in states that may run out of money to pay claims, as is likely to happen in Colorado as early as this summer, the federal government will get low-interest or low-interest loans.

The feds have already alerted Colorado that they will audit the claims filed here, Haavind said. And the state's payment request system has multiple warnings about entering false information.

The Colorado Department of Labor, and Governor Jared Polis through an executive order, have removed a number of barriers to quick payments, including waiving job search requirements, Haavind said. Processing that used to take four to six weeks is now complete in approximately 10 days, according to the claim.

The worst case scenario around rushing payments is that it could affect workers, Haavind said. Those who received too much support may have to return it later if proper protocols are not followed.

"For us, we would like the payments to be adequate and timely, and that is what we are working on," said Haavind.