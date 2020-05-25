Wikimedia is writing new policies to combat Wikipedia harassment

Wikipedia plans to crack down on bullying and other "toxic,quot; behavior with a new code of conduct. The Wikimedia Foundation Board of Trustees, which oversees Wikipedia among other projects, voted Friday to adopt a more formal moderation process. The foundation will draft the details of that process by the end of 2020, and until then, is tasked with enforcing provisional anti-bullying policies.

"Harassment, toxic behavior and incivility in the Wikimedia movement are contrary to our shared values ​​and harm our vision and mission," the board said in a statement. "The board does not believe that we have made enough progress to create welcoming, inclusive and harassment-free spaces where people can contribute productively and debate constructively."

This year he will write a "minimum binding,quot; standard of behavior

The board of directors gave the Wikimedia Foundation four specific directives. You are supposed to write a "minimum set of binding standards,quot; for behavior on your platforms, shaped by input from the community. You must "prohibit, sanction, or limit access,quot; by people who violate that code, as well as create a review process that involves the community. And it must "significantly increase support and collaboration with community officials,quot; during moderation. Beyond those directives, the Wikimedia Foundation is also supposed to put more resources into its Trust and Safety team, including more staff and better training tools.

The board of directors says its goal is "to develop sustainable practices and tools that eliminate harassment, toxicity and incivility, promote inclusion, cultivate respectful speech, reduce harm to participants, protect projects from disinformation and bad actors, and build trust in our projects. "

Wikipedia's volunteer community can be highly dedicated but intensely combative, launching editing wars on controversial issues and severely enforcing editorial standards in a way that can alienate new users. The Wikimedia Foundation listed bullying as one of the factors behind its relative lack of female and gender-non-compliant publishers, who have complained of being abused. At the same time, the project grew out of a community-centered community spirit, and many users object to the top-down type of app found on a commercial web platform.

Wikipedia has struggled with toxicity for years

These problems came to a head last year when the Wikimedia Foundation suspended a respected but scorching publisher that other users accused of relentless harassment. The intervention ignored Wikipedia's normal community arbitration process, and several administrators resigned during the backlash that followed.

The board of trustees makes no mention of that controversy, saying the vote "formalizes years,quot; of long-standing efforts by individual volunteers, Wikimedia affiliates, Foundation staff and others to stop the harassment and promote inclusion in the projects. Wikimedia. "But on a discussion page, one editor cited the suspension to argue that the Wikimedia Foundation should not interfere with the moderation of the Wikipedia community, while others said that a formal code of conduct would have reduced widespread confusion and hostility around him.

In the midst of all this, Wikipedia has become one of the most trusted platforms on the Internet. YouTube, for example, uses Wikipedia pages to refute conspiracy videos. That raised the stakes and created a huge incentive for disinformation artists to target the site. Friday's vote suggests that the Wikimedia Foundation will take a more active role in moderating the platform, even if we don't know exactly how.