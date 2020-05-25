Why was Jimmie Johnson disqualified from Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte?

Jimmie Johnson was one position away from ending his 101-race winless streak with a second place finish at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday night. However, that second place quickly became a last place in terms of points awarded.

NASCAR announced after the race that Johnson's No. 48 car failed the post-race inspection and was disqualified, meaning his team will earn credit for a 40th-place spot. NASCAR Cup Director Jay Fabien said early Monday that Johnson was disqualified after his car's rear lineup failed to meet post-race requirements.

Cliff Daniels, Johnson's team boss, said he believes "something must have been broken."

Disappointed about our post-race OSS. We think something must be broken, but we won't know until we send it to the store tomorrow and we can diagnose it. Difficult news after a strong night. This team is getting stronger. We are focused forward. We'll be back on Wednesday with another great car – Daniels Cliff (@DanielsCliff) May 25, 2020

Below is the transcript of Fabien's press conference in which he explained why Johnson was disqualified:

FABIAN: Yes, so tonight after the race, the post-race inspection, passing the optical scanning station, car 48 has failed the post-race lineup numbers in the rulebook and will be DQ & # 39 ; d.

Q.: Can you be a little more specific in terms of which particular area? Obviously, there is a false factor to the movement of the car. More details on this please sir.

FABIAN: Yes, the fault was the rear alignment. It's the same as we check out at least a handful of post-race cars after each event. I can't really give details on the numbers. Yes, there is a pre-race number and a post-race number that gives a pretty decent tolerance. He was out of those post-race numbers.

Q.: This is an accelerated process with the crazy schedule. Will the team still be allowed to appeal by noon tomorrow?

FABIANTherefore, they have the standard right to appeal, just like any sanction. I would have to follow, with the crazy schedule, like you said, with the rule book to see exactly when the deadline is because it's 2 am Eastern time. You would have to check when the appeal deadline is.

Q.: Cliff tweeted that they think they broke something. Is there any kind of breakage or damage allowance when deciding on this type of penalty?

FABIAN: The 48 ran strong tonight all night. I hate him for them. They had a good car, they performed well. But yes, the allocation is built in for the moving parts. There is an assignment for that. But if the parts break, you know, the number is the number. There is no real parameter outside of that. There are parts in the past that have been designed to fail or break. I certainly don't suggest that is the case here. But that's what has brought us to this hard line of this is a post-race issue and there is fair tolerance for pre-race issues to post.

Q.: Can you characterize it? Was it close or not close?

FABIAN: Yes, I will not characterize that. It was out of the box. In OSS, once the box turns red, it's exactly like a speeding penalty. There is no going back on that.

Jimmie Johnson's winless streak is at 102. He explains that the streak is not in his head when he runs for the win: pic.twitter.com/gW8kfTvLqn – Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 25, 2020

Johnson, who had earned 46 points during Sunday night's race, would have moved up to eighth place in the Cup Series point standings. Instead, he earned zero points and is ranked 15th in points. . The final technical finish also means Johnson will start Wednesday night's race in Charlotte, for which there will be no qualification, in last place.

Brad Keselowski, who took the lead in overtime on Sunday night after Chase Elliott faced during final caution, won the Coca-Cola 600 by beating Johnson on the checkered flag.

"I feel sorry for Chase," Johnson said of his Hendrick Motorsports teammate after the race, before the No. 48 car failed in post-race technology. "Last week, Wednesday, it was, I had such a great car, and to lead here and be careful to go out with a couple of people, I feel bad for him."

"But I am very proud of my team, very proud of everyone. Second, it is good, but it is difficult to be so close to the path of victory. But we will get there."