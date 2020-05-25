Why Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's last breakup may not last long

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart They are pressing pause in their relationship once again.

Earlier today, it became known that the news Riverdale the stars had decided to leave him less than a year after the reconciliation.

And according to multiple sources, the distance in the midst of a pandemic was partly to blame for the break.

"Lili and Cole were in a good place when Riverdale was closed due to the Coronavirus outbreak, but they were isolated separately and distance has never been a good thing for their relationship, "shared insider information exclusively with E! News." When Cole and Lili are close, things are very good. Their relationship is very intimate and loving, but things get much more complicated when they are apart. "

Another source added: "Distance is never good for your relationship. They decided not to quarantine together and they knew immediately that it wasn't going to work. They both know that their communication is better when they are together in person, and it just wasn't working."