Why Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's last breakup may not last long

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart They are pressing pause in their relationship once again.
Earlier today, it became known that the news Riverdale the stars had decided to leave him less than a year after the reconciliation.
And according to multiple sources, the distance in the midst of a pandemic was partly to blame for the break.
"Lili and Cole were in a good place when Riverdale was closed due to the Coronavirus outbreak, but they were isolated separately and distance has never been a good thing for their relationship, "shared insider information exclusively with E! News." When Cole and Lili are close, things are very good. Their relationship is very intimate and loving, but things get much more complicated when they are apart. "
Another source added: "Distance is never good for your relationship. They decided not to quarantine together and they knew immediately that it wasn't going to work. They both know that their communication is better when they are together in person, and it just wasn't working."
We are told that the couple decided to quit about a month ago, but that it remains on good terms. In fact, a source says this is more of a breakup than a breakup.
"They know that they will probably reconcile once filming resumes," shared our source. "They're both not interested in hanging out with other people, they just use this time to relax and focus on themselves."
Another source echoed the feelings and once believed Riverdale start filming again, things could get to a better place.
"It seems unlikely that this is the end of their relationship forever. Once Riverdale resume production, Cole and Lili will have to be close to each other and have this burning mutual attraction that always seems to bring them back together, "shared our source.
Reports of Cole and Lili's romance were first released in July 2017. They did not make their first red carpet appearance until the 2018 Met Gala, however.
And although the couple has not publicly commented on the status of their relationship, some fans hope that this is indeed a brief pause.
"It is not terribly surprising that they have drifted apart from each other during this period," a source shared. "They have navigated through various intermittent periods during their relationship."
