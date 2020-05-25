Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Complete results for the Coca-Cola 600 Sunday in Charlotte

Chase Elliott was sailing towards what would be an exceptionally satisfying victory in the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night, given what had happened a few days earlier.

Until it wasn't.

Elliott, who was destroyed by Kyle Busch in the final laps at Darlington on Wednesday night, was leading with just a few laps at Charlotte Motor Speedway when his Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron got off with a flat tire and warned. Elliott battled yellow, allowing Brad Keselowski to take the lead, and beat Jimmie Johnson at the checkered flag to win the Coca-Cola 600.

"That must be a joke," Elliott said on his radio when the warning about Byron's turn came up. Elliott added after the race regarding his team's decision to play before overtime: "You're just trying to make the best decision you can. Those guys are just going to do the opposite of what we do. That's just part of You make decisions and live with them. It wasn't the pit call, I think being on the offensive is fine.

"Like I said, those guys will do the opposite of what you do."

"I feel like I've thrown this race a few times, and I thought we'd lose it today," Keselowski said after the race. "I know we've lost it the way Chase lost it, and that really sucks, and today we finally won it that way (by staying out)."

"It is important. It is the Coca-Cola 600. That leaves me only one important, the Daytona 500. We are controlling them. We may not have been the fastest car today, but, boy, have we overcome it?" The pit team in the yellow before the last had a spectacular stop to take us to the front. "

NASCAR in Charlotte results

Below are the full results of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night, which became the longest race in NASCAR history when it hit overtime and totaled 405 laps.

Johnson's car failed at the post-race inspection, so Team No. 48 was relegated to last place.

End up (Start) Driver Car Laps one (9) Brad Keselowski Ford 405 2 (2) Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 405 3 (3) Chase elliott Chevrolet 405 4 4 (26) Ryan Blaney Ford 405 5 5 (eleven) Kyle busch Toyota 405 6 6 (22) Kevin Harvick Ford 405 7 7 (8) Martin Truex Jr Toyota 405 8 (one) Kurt Busch Chevrolet 405 9 9 (5) Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 405 10 (fifteen) Christopher Bell Toyota 405 eleven (19) Chris Buescher Ford 405 12 (14) Erik jones Toyota 405 13 (28) Cole Custer Ford 405 14 (7) Joey Logano Ford 405 fifteen (6) Austin Dillon Chevrolet 405 sixteen (40) Aric Almirola Ford 405 17 (25) John Hunter Nemechek Ford 405 18 years (33) Matt DiBenedetto Ford 405 19 (27) Michael McDowell Ford 405 twenty (12) Alex Bowman Chevrolet 405 twenty-one (10) William Byron Chevrolet 404 22 (twenty-one) Ross Chastain Chevrolet 403 2. 3 (29) Ryan Preece Chevrolet 403 24 (24) Corey LaJoie Ford 403 25 (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 402 26 (sixteen) Ty dillon Chevrolet 401 27 (4) Matt Kenseth Chevrolet 401 28 (18) Ryan Newman Ford 400 29 (37) Daniel Suarez Toyota 399 30 (13) Denny Hamlin Toyota 398 31 (35) Brennan Poole Chevrolet 398 32 (31) Gray gaulding Ford 397 33 (36) BJ McLeod Ford 393 3. 4 (38) Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 391 35 (32) Timmy Hill Toyota 390 36 (30) Quin Houff Chevrolet 390 37 (39) Joey Gase Ford 385 38 (3. 4) JJ Yeley Chevrolet 251 39 (2. 3) Bubba Wallace Chevrolet 164 40 (twenty) Clint bowyer Ford 96

Average speed of the race winner.: 135,042 mph

Race time: 4 hours, 29 minutes, 55 seconds.

Victory margin: .293 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 52 laps.

Lead changes: 20 among 11 drivers.

Lap leaders: Kurt Busch 1-54; A. Bowman 55-159; J. Johnson 160-162; J. Nemechek 163; R. Preece 164; R. Stenhouse Jr. 165; A. Bowman 166-223; M. Truex Jr. 224-255; B. Keselowski 256-262; M. Truex Jr. 263-277; J. Logano 278-302; A. Bowman 303; M. DiBenedetto 304-306; J. Logano 307; M. Truex Jr. 308; M. DiBenedetto 309-311; M. Truex Jr. 312-350; J. Johnson 351-353; B. Keselowski 354-362; C. Elliott 363-400; B. Keselowski 401-405.

Summary of leaders (driver, times led, laps led): Alex Bowman 3 times for 164 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 4 times for 87 laps; Kurt Busch 1 time for 54 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 38 laps; Joey Logano 2 times for 26 laps; Brad Keselowski 3 times for 21 laps; Matt DiBenedetto 2 times for 6 laps; Jimmie Johnson 2 times for 6 laps; Ryan Preece 1 time for 1 lap; John Hunter Nemechek 1 time for 1 lap; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage 1 top 10: 88, 19, 9, 8, 22, 18, 3, 48, 24, 1

Stage 2 top 10: 88,19,18,24,9,20,22,3,12,48

Stage 3 top 10: 22, 88, 12, 48, 19, 18, 20, 2, 3, 24

The NASCAR Wire Service material was used in this report.