Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Complete results for the Coca-Cola 600 Sunday in Charlotte

Chase Elliott was sailing towards what would be an exceptionally satisfying victory in the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night, given what had happened a few days earlier.
Until it wasn't.
Elliott, who was destroyed by Kyle Busch in the final laps at Darlington on Wednesday night, was leading with just a few laps at Charlotte Motor Speedway when his Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron got off with a flat tire and warned. Elliott battled yellow, allowing Brad Keselowski to take the lead, and beat Jimmie Johnson at the checkered flag to win the Coca-Cola 600.
COCA-COLA 600: highlights from Sunday night's race
"That must be a joke," Elliott said on his radio when the warning about Byron's turn came up. Elliott added after the race regarding his team's decision to play before overtime: "You're just trying to make the best decision you can. Those guys are just going to do the opposite of what we do. That's just part of You make decisions and live with them. It wasn't the pit call, I think being on the offensive is fine.
"Like I said, those guys will do the opposite of what you do."
Who won the Coca-Cola 600?
Brad Keselowski walked away from Jimmie Johnson in overtime to win the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after Chase Elliott relinquished the lead when facing off.
"I feel like I've thrown this race a few times, and I thought we'd lose it today," Keselowski said after the race. "I know we've lost it the way Chase lost it, and that really sucks, and today we finally won it that way (by staying out)."
"It is important. It is the Coca-Cola 600. That leaves me only one important, the Daytona 500. We are controlling them. We may not have been the fastest car today, but, boy, have we overcome it?" The pit team in the yellow before the last had a spectacular stop to take us to the front. "
NASCAR in Charlotte results
Below are the full results of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday night, which became the longest race in NASCAR history when it hit overtime and totaled 405 laps.
Johnson's car failed at the post-race inspection, so Team No. 48 was relegated to last place.
|End up
|(Start)
|Driver
|Car
|Laps
|one
|(9)
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|405
|2
|(2)
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|405
|3
|(3)
|Chase elliott
|Chevrolet
|405
|4 4
|(26)
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|405
|5 5
|(eleven)
|Kyle busch
|Toyota
|405
|6 6
|(22)
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|405
|7 7
|(8)
|Martin Truex Jr
|Toyota
|405
|8
|(one)
|Kurt Busch
|Chevrolet
|405
|9 9
|(5)
|Tyler Reddick
|Chevrolet
|405
|10
|(fifteen)
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|405
|eleven
|(19)
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|405
|12
|(14)
|Erik jones
|Toyota
|405
|13
|(28)
|Cole Custer
|Ford
|405
|14
|(7)
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|405
|fifteen
|(6)
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|405
|sixteen
|(40)
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|405
|17
|(25)
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Ford
|405
|18 years
|(33)
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Ford
|405
|19
|(27)
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|405
|twenty
|(12)
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|405
|twenty-one
|(10)
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|404
|22
|(twenty-one)
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|403
|2. 3
|(29)
|Ryan Preece
|Chevrolet
|403
|24
|(24)
|Corey LaJoie
|Ford
|403
|25
|(17)
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Chevrolet
|402
|26
|(sixteen)
|Ty dillon
|Chevrolet
|401
|27
|(4)
|Matt Kenseth
|Chevrolet
|401
|28
|(18)
|Ryan Newman
|Ford
|400
|29
|(37)
|Daniel Suarez
|Toyota
|399
|30
|(13)
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|398
|31
|(35)
|Brennan Poole
|Chevrolet
|398
|32
|(31)
|Gray gaulding
|Ford
|397
|33
|(36)
|BJ McLeod
|Ford
|393
|3. 4
|(38)
|Garrett Smithley
|Chevrolet
|391
|35
|(32)
|Timmy Hill
|Toyota
|390
|36
|(30)
|Quin Houff
|Chevrolet
|390
|37
|(39)
|Joey Gase
|Ford
|385
|38
|(3. 4)
|JJ Yeley
|Chevrolet
|251
|39
|(2. 3)
|Bubba Wallace
|Chevrolet
|164
|40
|(twenty)
|Clint bowyer
|Ford
|96
Average speed of the race winner.: 135,042 mph
Race time: 4 hours, 29 minutes, 55 seconds.
Victory margin: .293 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 8 for 52 laps.
Lead changes: 20 among 11 drivers.
Lap leaders: Kurt Busch 1-54; A. Bowman 55-159; J. Johnson 160-162; J. Nemechek 163; R. Preece 164; R. Stenhouse Jr. 165; A. Bowman 166-223; M. Truex Jr. 224-255; B. Keselowski 256-262; M. Truex Jr. 263-277; J. Logano 278-302; A. Bowman 303; M. DiBenedetto 304-306; J. Logano 307; M. Truex Jr. 308; M. DiBenedetto 309-311; M. Truex Jr. 312-350; J. Johnson 351-353; B. Keselowski 354-362; C. Elliott 363-400; B. Keselowski 401-405.
Summary of leaders (driver, times led, laps led): Alex Bowman 3 times for 164 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 4 times for 87 laps; Kurt Busch 1 time for 54 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 38 laps; Joey Logano 2 times for 26 laps; Brad Keselowski 3 times for 21 laps; Matt DiBenedetto 2 times for 6 laps; Jimmie Johnson 2 times for 6 laps; Ryan Preece 1 time for 1 lap; John Hunter Nemechek 1 time for 1 lap; Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1 time for 1 lap.
Stage 1 top 10: 88, 19, 9, 8, 22, 18, 3, 48, 24, 1
Stage 2 top 10: 88,19,18,24,9,20,22,3,12,48
Stage 3 top 10: 22, 88, 12, 48, 19, 18, 20, 2, 3, 24
The NASCAR Wire Service material was used in this report.
