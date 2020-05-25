White House goal to test unfulfilled nursing homes – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML7524865b51506f9bdecf1a16c08683a013% %MINIFYHTML7524865b51506f9bdecf1a16c08683a013%

RICHMOND, Va. – Nearly two weeks ago, the White House urged governors to ensure that every nursing home resident and every staff member is screened for coronavirus within 14 days.

It's not going to happen.

A review by The Associated Press found that at least half of the states are not going to meet the White House deadline, and some don't even bother trying.

Only a handful of states, including West Virginia and Rhode Island, have said they have evaluated all nursing home residents already.

Many states said the logistics, cost and labor needs are too great to assess all residents and staff within a two-week period. Some say they need another week or so, while others say they need much more time. California, the most populous state, said it is still working to launch a plan that ensures testing capacity for all residents and staff at skilled nursing facilities across the state.

And still other states wonder if evaluating every nursing home resident and staff, regardless of any other factor, is a good use of time and money.

"Right now it would be pretty useless to do that," said Nebraska medical director Dr. Gary Anthone, adding that the state would have to repeat the tests almost daily to get more than a snapshot in time, and the state would not. No it has the capacity when there are others that need to be tested.

Anthone said the state would adhere to CDC guidelines, which require individual testing when nursing home residents show symptoms or collectively if there is a new confirmed case of COVID-19 in a home.

Different states' responses to nursing home tests are another example of the country's response to the pandemic that also underscores the limited influence of the Trump administration. The president has preferred to offload key responsibilities and decisions to states and governors, despite calls for a coordinated national response.

"All of this is probably not as well thought out as it could have been." said Dr. Jim Wright, medical director of a Virginia nursing home where dozens of residents died. "It sounds more like a kind of impulsive directive than one that vendors have fully examined."

On May 11, Trump announced his administration's efforts to boost coronavirus testing, saying the United States had developed the "world's most advanced robust testing system by far." That same day, Vice President Mike Pence hosted a private teleconference with the state's governors, where White House adviser Dr. Deborah Birx requested that each state focus on nursing homes to help reduce the death toll. by the virus.

"Start now," Pence added, according to a recording of the call obtained by the AP.

Trump said later that day at a press conference that he was thinking of making it a mandatory requirement.

"I think it is very important to do it, and frankly, some of the governors were very lax about nursing homes," Trump said.

Birx acknowledged Friday that the two-week recommendation was challenging, but said it was necessary due to the particular vulnerability of nursing homes.

"We should never be discouraged by those who cannot do it," he said. "We should be encouraged by those who have shown us that it can be done."

Nursing home residents, who are often older and often have underlying medical conditions, have been particularly affected by the virus. According to an AP count, more than 36,000 residents and staff have died from outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities in the country. . That's more than a third of all deaths in the United States that have been attributed to the virus.

Nursing home operators have said that a lack of test kits and other resources have left them nearly powerless to prevent the virus from entering their facilities because they have been unable to identify silent propagators that show no symptoms.

The American Health Care Association, the leading nursing home trade group, said more than half of its members said they were unable to screen all residents and staff within two weeks due to lack of access to testing. . The group also estimates that evaluating each resident and nursing home staff member would involve evaluating nearly 3 million people at a cost of $ 440 million.

Even with testing, nursing homes struggle to find people to administer them and to get enough time to perform them.

New York, one of the nation's leaders in nursing home deaths, said last week that it sent enough kits to all nursing homes to screen each resident, though it remains unclear if they will be done before the deadline. .

Delaware Governor John Carney announced a plan on May 5 for universal testing of all residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, but the testing program is voluntary. On Friday, the state said that three-quarters of long-term care facilities had requested test kits, and that weekly staff tests would be mandatory starting in June.

Alabama state health officer Scott Harris said complying with the White House recommendation would mean evaluating 50,000 people in two weeks when the state took three months to evaluate 150,000 people.

"It just isn't possible," he said.

