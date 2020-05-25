Home Local News Which Broncos will be most affected by any regular low season program?

By
Matilda Coleman
Keeler: Broncos deep end Kareem Jackson said the quiet part out loud a few weeks ago when he told reporters that the early spring setup period has worked as well on his mind through Zoom meetings as it did on person. "I actually said to the coaches, 'I think in the first two phases, we should do this (like this) so everyone can stay home and do whatever it takes," Jackson said in a conference call. They all get the same knowledge of their caves and lounge chairs as they do in Dove Valley, face to face, which begs the question: This month, what Broncos are missing the most for not being able to practice what Vic Fangio is preaching up close?

O'Halloran: I will start with those players whose place on the roster may be affected by this fiasco. And it is complicated. Does a player like defensive end DeMarcus Walker benefit from any offseason programs in person because the coaches know him? Are cornerbacks like DeVante Bausby and Davontae Harris running out of OTAs or are coaches leaning towards rookie Essang Bassey, choosing the potential over the more experienced options? If the Broncos aren't on the field until early August and play just two preseason games, it may initially benefit defense players who are familiar with Fangio's system or attack players who are more experienced in the NFL. But I also expect plenty of moves on the roster once the regular season begins and coaches find out who can and who can't play.

