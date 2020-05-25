Which Broncos will be most affected by any regular low season program?

%MINIFYHTMLd35bc9e588512139be4d2d3f0b82c12011% %MINIFYHTMLd35bc9e588512139be4d2d3f0b82c12011%

Keeler: Broncos deep end Kareem Jackson said the quiet part out loud a few weeks ago when he told reporters that the early spring setup period has worked as well on his mind through Zoom meetings as it did on person. "I actually said to the coaches, 'I think in the first two phases, we should do this (like this) so everyone can stay home and do whatever it takes," Jackson said in a conference call. They all get the same knowledge of their caves and lounge chairs as they do in Dove Valley, face to face, which begs the question: This month, what Broncos are missing the most for not being able to practice what Vic Fangio is preaching up close?

O'Halloran: I will start with those players whose place on the roster may be affected by this fiasco. And it is complicated. Does a player like defensive end DeMarcus Walker benefit from any offseason programs in person because the coaches know him? Are cornerbacks like DeVante Bausby and Davontae Harris running out of OTAs or are coaches leaning towards rookie Essang Bassey, choosing the potential over the more experienced options? If the Broncos aren't on the field until early August and play just two preseason games, it may initially benefit defense players who are familiar with Fangio's system or attack players who are more experienced in the NFL. But I also expect plenty of moves on the roster once the regular season begins and coaches find out who can and who can't play.

Keeler: Drew Lock is obvious on that front: a new center, a new offensive coordinator, a new running back, and a host of new targets to cut time with. No matter how many times you are shooting at home, it is not the same as repetitions with your teammates, building that time and a good relationship. Improvisation works best at game speed if you have practiced Plan D, Plan E, and Plan F some 1,000 times before. Even if Lock has thrown back into the city, those kinds of relationships take time. Time and iteration. You learn these things much better by doing. And failing.

O'Halloran: The other side of not having a classroom in person and time on the field is making sure it doesn't hinder the development of players like Lock. A few weeks ago, wide receiver Courtland Sutton said he was told the Broncos made more than 300 plays in last year's OTA sessions. Don't underestimate the importance of those repetitions. At the close of 2011, the Redskins players held formal trainings at a local high school. It was great for the media, who needed to produce stories about more than just job conversations, but it wasn't the same (tempo, intensity, attendance) as a team-led offseason workout. It will be interesting once things get going if the league has a rookie report for training camp well ahead of the veterans (maybe two weeks?) To aid in the transition.

Keeler: And you also have some serious veterans who "test,quot; on this team. Garett Bolles. Ja’Wuan James. Elijah Wilkinson. Bradley Chubb coming out of surgery. But the guy who may have allayed some serious fears with camping work in May and June was cornerback Bryce Callahan, who signed a three-year contract in March 2019, hit his foot, and fell off the face of the Earth. You have an upcoming dance card, if COVID-19 allows it, featuring Patrick Expletive Mahomes and Derek Carr twice each, plus Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, Matt Ryan, Drew Brees and Josh Allen. If No. 29 can't be a cowboy, you're throwing a combination of Bausby, Isaac Yiadom, Duke Dawson, and rookie Michael Ojemudia into the bottom of the pool and hoping no one will sink.

O'Halloran: I can't deny the opinion that the Broncos will slowly start over. They play Tennessee, in Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay and in the New York Jets. They have two short weeks that include trips to the east coast. They have a new offensive player (Pat Shurmur) and up to seven new rotating starters / players. And they have a defense with new personnel (Jurrell Casey / A.J. Bouye) and their best player (Chubb) comes from LCA surgery. Get all of that? It could be difficult if the Broncos hypothetically don't have their first face-to-face meetings until the first week in August and have limited preseason game hours.