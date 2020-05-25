When the passengers disappeared, the airlines filled cargo planes

Most of today's passenger jets fly virtually empty, but when Virgin Atlantic flight VS251 landed at Heathrow airport near London on a cloudy afternoon late last month, most of its 258 seats were occupied.
However, no one was violating the recommendations for social distancing. The seats, along with the plane's belly, were laden with medical supplies. That flight was one of nine Virgin flew last month that used passenger planes. no passengers: to transport fans, masks, gloves and other medical needs between Shanghai and London.
It was one of the most vivid examples of how completely the pandemic has confused industry economics. Airlines have been charging alongside passengers for a long time, but it never made sense to use their planes exclusively for cargo. That changed in March. As companies eliminated thousands of flights, cargo space became scarce and the price of air freight shipping skyrocketed, creating an economic case for the reuse of inactive passenger aircraft.
"The business of cargo is keeping the planes, which would otherwise be parked, in the air and it gives us more hope than we will get out of this," said Dominic Kennedy, head of cargo operations at Virgin.
Before the end of March, Virgin had never used a passenger jet for a solo cargo trip. Now it operates 90 flights a week, even while doing deep cuts in your business. (Last month, Virgin founder Richard Branson even promised to mortgage his personal Caribbean island to help preserve jobs.)
Virgin is not alone in charting an uncertain path forward.
In the United States, each of the three largest airlines began operating cargo-only flights in March. American Airlines had not completed a full-load trip in more than three decades. Now, he flies 140 a week.
Even German Lufthansa, which has long operated a separate cargo-only business, has seized the opportunity by converting its Airbus A330 passenger jets so that they can be used to transport goods. Last month, the airline made several trips using those refurbished planes to transport medical products from China to Frankfurt, including one from Shanghai.
Goods that individuals and businesses ship by air change seasonally, but are generally expensive, perishable, urgently needed, or some combination of the above. They include items like smartphones, auto parts, seafood, pharmaceuticals, mail, packages, and even fast fashion blouses, shirts and other clothing. But a new category of goods has emerged in recent months: medical supplies.
The masks, gloves, fans and the like "caused the peak in demand and these volumes were absolutely high, but that does not mean that the other products or products disappeared," said Harald Gloy, director of operations for Lufthansa Cargo, the passenger's cargo arm. . airline.
Under normal circumstances, about half of all air travel is carried on cargo planes operated by companies such as UPS, FedEx, and DHL. The other half is typically carried in the bowels of aircraft below where passengers sit. But these are not normal times.
That gap between supply and demand, coupled with rising fuel prices for discounted aircraft, caught the eye of airline executives.
"It is the bright spot for the industry because it is the only party that operates and generates revenue at any scale," Alexandre de Juniac, head of the International Air Transport Association, told reporters late last month.
Globally, the average price to ship a kilogram of cargo by air was $ 3.63 last month, a 65 percent increase from March, according to WorldACD, a data provider that collects cargo data from 70 member airlines. That figure was both the largest monthly increase on record and the largest since at least January 2008, when WorldACD began collecting consistent and reliable global data.
Freight prices from Asia soared, fueled by demand for medical supplies produced at factories there, which have slowly come back online as the region emerges from the blockades, according to WorldACD. But with the battered global economy, demand for goods could drop rapidly and freight rates with them.
Until then, passenger airlines will continue to offer cargo flights, and IATA urges governments worldwide to do more to help. In particular, the group called on government officials around the world to speed up approval of full-load flights, exempt flight crews from quarantine restrictions, and help airlines find facilities to process cargo and locations. for the crews to rest.
In the United States, airlines have been slow to use aircraft cabins to transport cargo, as Lufthansa has done in some cases, because they awaited approval from the Federal Aviation Administration. Last month, the agency outlined the steps that carriers must take to use that space safely.
At Lufthansa, each full-load flight has three flight attendants on board, compared to the 15 typically required to serve passengers. They are there to ensure that the goods do not move on the flight or catch fire, said Mr. Gloy of Lufthansa.
"On the lower deck, there is a fire detection system in the compartment, which is not the same in a passenger cabin because there are generally passengers making observations," he said.
Still, converting passenger planes to haul cargo on the go isn't easy, a lesson Lufthansa learned the hard way. Decades ago, the carrier experimented with using a Boeing 737 to carry passengers by day and cargo at night, removing and replacing seats every day, according to Mr. Gloy. Ultimately, Lufthansa decided that the rigor of using planes for both purposes was not worth it.
"This was not economically sustainable, obviously, but also technically and operationally," he said.
These days, though, using passenger planes to carry cargo makes sense and has offered airlines some hope. Of course, the economic justification for such flights could be fleeting.
"Capacity shortages, unfortunately, will be a temporary problem," said Mr. de Juniac, head of the air travel association. "The recession will likely affect air cargo at least as severely as the rest of the economy."