What you didn't know about the shocking story of John and Lorena Bobbitt

Courtesy of the Sundance Institute.
Boy meets girl. The boy marries the girl. Girl cuts the boy's penis. Girl throws his penis out the window. The boy has the penis connected again. Boy and girl become strikeouts. The world goes on but continues to laugh from time to time.
On June 23, 1993, 24 years old. Lorena Bobbitt took a 12 inch kitchen knife and cut her husband of 26 years John Wayne BobbittThe penis was asleep in his apartment room in Manassas, Virginia. He then got into his car and left, throwing the separated member into a nearby field before driving to his boss Janna Bisutti's house, where they called the police.
Lorena told authorities and then testified in court that her husband of four years had come home drunk that night and proceeded to rape her. She further alleged that John had been sexually, physically and emotionally abusive for the duration of their marriage.
But first, the people — the law, the media, the public — tried to process what had happened. It wasn't great.
John and Lorena Bobbitt became household names, their stories leading every newscast and covering all tabloids. The word games went crazy in the monologues of the night shows and in a Saturday night live sketch with Mike myers and Rosie O & # 39; Donnell. The New Yorker issued Gay talese to cover the procedures, but finally did not print what occurred to him, while Lorena posed in a bathing suit to Vanity Fair. Howard Stern, who said on the air that he doubted if John had raped his wife because "she is not so attractive," helped raise money, about $ 260,000, for John's medical and legal expenses. A Howard Stern Show New Year's Eve especially implored listeners to make John "complete again,quot; (unfortunately, they didn't sell hats).
"I remember my Vanity Fair editor saying: 'If these people weren't attractive, no one would be so excited about the case' "Kim Masters, who was covering the case for VF, reminded of the Washingtonian back in 2018. "But because they were quite attractive, I had this appeal. I was surprised when he said that, but looking back, I think it's true."
Peter Heimsath / REX / Shutterstock
Legally, Lorena, a manicurist who was born in Ecuador, successfully pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and after being acquitted, with people selling penis-shaped chocolates and "Love Hurts,quot; T-shirts outside of court, was hospitalized. for five weeks for psychiatric evaluation. In a separate trial, John, a former Marine, was acquitted of marital sexual assault.
"They always focused on that"Lorena said The New York Times last year. "And it's like they all fail or don't care why I did what I did."
It would be years before the importance of the actual series of events came to be widely understood. And there was still a lot more to explain, like the four-part Amazon Prime documentary series. Lorena, executive produced by Jordan Peele, directed by Joshua Rofé he set out to do last year. The new movie of a lifetime I was Lorena BobbittProduced by an executive and narrated by Lorena herself, it promises to reveal more about the very real human who was unintentionally dragged into a sensational super storm decades ago.
"People used to judge me before, saying they didn't believe my story," said Lorena, now called Lorena Gallo. Entertainment tonight about the project. "Retelling the story is more than a blessing, for me it is an opportunity to tell it correctly." She explained, "If I could help at least one person escape domestic violence, then all my pain and suffering I went through was not in vain.
Dani Montalvo she plays Lorena in the movie, which will be released on May 25, while Luke Humphrey John plays
And Montalvo admits that he assumed the role without preconceived notions about the character of Lorena, because at first the 26-year-old had never heard of her.
"I didn't even know her name," said the actress. ET. "I had never heard of the jokes. I had never heard of the incident, which is incredible because it was a big problem." He spent time with Lorena and watched the Amazon series to get ready.
"One thing that really helped was that she talked to me about emotional abuse," Montalvo said. "And how that is more painful than physical abuse or sexual abuse. It is what he made her believe and how it changed his opinion of her and her world."
Amazon
2018 marked 25 years from the events in question and the subsequent trials, a landmark number that naturally made people wonder "where are they now?", And it turned out to be a rather opportune time to revisit the case: its implications. legal, social reaction about it. And how far, or not far, in some respects have we come with listening to women and talking about sexual violence, men's rights, marital dynamics, and domestic abuse.
"I felt that Joshua (Rofé) was an incredible person to tell the story and the human behavior he had together with Jordan Peele, "said Lorena Variety about the 2019 documenta series. "Seeing the men on board and talking about this serious problem, for me, was revealing. I thought, 'Wow, that could work.' That meant a lot to me, that men They are involved in women's issues, and that was the key element for me to decide, because if we are going to evolve to achieve gender equality, it is very important to involve men. My role in this documentary was to tell the story with as honesty and authenticity as possible and raise awareness of domestic violence and sexual assault. "
STEVE HELBER / AP / REX / Shutterstock
"Virginia has a difficult standard for marital rape. It is a much stricter standard than the weirdest rape. We have to see it," the lieutenant said. Governor Donald S. Beyer Jr. told reporters in 1993 after a grand jury returned an accusation of marital sexual assault, which carried a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison (instead of a possible life sentence that the charge of rape entailed), for John Bobbitt. .
To be considered marital rape, the couple had to separate at the time of the attack, and the victim would have had to have suffered "serious permanent damage,quot;.
"She jumped on me and started to grab my arms tight," Lorena told ABC News & # 39; 20/20 in an interview in 1993. "I said, 'I don't want to have sex' … he forced me … my underwear was ripping off. He was fighting … He wasn't listening to me."
After the assault, he recalled, he went to the kitchen to get a glass of water, he saw the knife and "everything went quickly."
Jeffrey Markowitz / Sygma via Getty Images
John denied having raped her, at that time or at any other time, and in the first of two trials in November in the Manassas court, both prosecuted by Prince William Commonwealth's attorney Paul B. Ebert, he was found not guilty. of marriage. Sexual assault Sixteen days later, Lorena was tried for malicious injuries, a felony charge that carried a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and the lesser charge of illegal injuries. Furthermore, since she was not a citizen, she faced the possibility of deportation.
John's trial, because it was a case of sexual assault, was not televised. The Lorena thing was and would come before O.J. but after the circus that was the first murder trial of the Menéndez brothers, the media was in a sensational way.
It's not like the story isn't cloudy and full of "oh well yeah thatit's true … "moments. These cases were prime examples of him," she said, she said, except for the part where they agreed, which is that they were not happy. And there is no perfect victim.
It was said during the process that John and Lorena Bobbitt had consensual sex 72 hours before the alleged rape.
"He always has an orgasm and he doesn't expect me to have an orgasm," Lorena told a police lieutenant hours after the incident in a statement that prosecutors would point to as evidence that she was thinking lucidly at the time. "It's selfish. I don't think it's fair, so I pulled the sheets off and did it."
According to a friend of John's who was staying with the couple that night, sleeping on the couch, Lorena stole $ 100 from him before taking off, still holding the knife and penis.
Psychologists and psychiatrists called by both parties to the trial expected different opinions on whether she was legally insane at the time, but they all agreed not to doubt that she had been abused in her marriage.
"They are like children," said Ebert, who had expressed no doubts about the trial in both cases, in his closing argument at the Lorena trial. "Neither of them plays a full deck. They don't have all their spigots open."
Lorena Gallo met John Bobbitt at a Marine Corps Officers' Ball in 1988. Speaking to ABC News & # 39; 20/20 In 2018, he remembered seeing her across the room, "and she looks shy and innocent, and I went there and asked her to dance. She can barely speak English … I'm going, 'Here is my number & # 39 ; ".
Lorena was born in Ecuador, grew up in Venezuela and was in the United States on a student visa, attending Northern Virginia Community College.
"I thought John was very handsome," said Lorena. Vanity Fair in 2018. "Blue eyes. A man in uniform, you know? It was almost like a symbol: a marine, fighting for the country. I believed in this beautiful country. They left me alone. I wanted my American dream."
John claimed that Lorena's mother pressured him to marry her, because her visa was about to expire. "I think I had to bite the bullet, get married," he said. When asked if he loved her, John replied, "Well, I thought so." They were married on June 18, 1989.
"She said she loved him and wanted her marriage to work," Janna Bisutti, who employed Lorena as a babysitter and then as a manicurist in her salon in Manassas, told ABC News in 1993. "I would do anything to try it." to make your marriage work. "
When he was 3 years old, John and his two brothers went to live with an aunt and an uncle, who had four children of their own, in New York State, after their mother decided that she could not care for them. It was a loving church house on Sundays, John told ABC. There were also a lot of fights, he added, and he generally played a peacemaker.
Lorena alleged that John hit her for the first time about a month after they were married and that a pattern of abuse began.
Meanwhile, John alleged that Lorena was jealous, that she had a short temper and that she would beat him, and that her physical response was only to "subdue or restrain her."
But as seen in the trial (and in countless tabloids and on television), there were photos of injuries to Lorena that she said were inflicted by her husband. Defense witnesses testified that John had boasted of forcing his wife to have sex, that she had called 911, and that they had seen bruises that Lorena said John had given her.
"I mean if we fight and jump on me and start hitting me, and I try to subdue you, you will end up with some kind of injury, like a bruise or a big lip," he said. 20/20.
Consolidated News / Getty Images
Both were called to the police, which resulted in John being arrested and charged with assault and battery. In turn, he filed a report accusing Lorena of assault and battery. Neither case progressed.
After being discharged from the Marines in 1991, he had trouble finding a steady job, making Lorena the main source of income. John says that she was not satisfied with living within her means, so they moved to a bigger apartment and had two new cars.
Lorena was caught stealing from Nordstrom once and sentenced to community service. Janna Bisutti said her employee also stole $ 7,000 from her; she only demanded that Lorena return the money.
The Bobbitts broke apart briefly and then reconciled.
Lorena explained that, as a Catholic, she did not believe in divorce and so she did not leave John. However, she had an abortion after finding out she was pregnant, and then said she wanted to have the baby, but John told her that he didn't think she could handle a child. I was too afraid to keep it, he said.
At one point she went to the police to request a restraining order, but left before the paperwork was processed. Later John said that he had already told him that he wanted a divorce by then.
Filing for a divorce "hurt her," John recalled in 20/20.
"He hit her like a ton of bricks. She was crying and begging. She said she didn't believe in divorce, but I said, 'It doesn't make sense. I mean, what's the point of staying married? You're not happy. I'm not happy. & # 39; "
Courtesy of the Sundance Institute.
"And there was also the green card," John also said. Vanity Fair. "That didn't come to mind at the time, but it's obvious. You have to be married to a US citizen for five years to get one, and we were only married for four."
On the night of June 22, 1993, he went out drinking with a friend who was in Buffalo, New York. Both men returned to the apartment in the early morning of June 23. John says he got into bed to go to sleep and Lorena made sexual advances. He says that they were deceived but that he was too out of his mind and that "there was no sex,quot;.
"I never raped anyone in my life," John reiterated last year. "It was all done in his sleep. The sexual advances, the conversation … all in a deep sleep."
Then, "I came up and I was bleeding, I was applying pressure, then I immediately thought it was something from a horror movie," John said. "A nightmare … come true." He thought he was going to die, he said.
Robert Johnston, the friend who was staying with them, took John to Prince William Hospital in about 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, following Lorena's instructions, a police officer found the separated penis in the field where he dumped it, packed it on ice in a box of Big Bite hot dogs obtained from a 7-Eleven across the street, and took to hospital.
Urologist Dr. James Sehn, a veteran of numerous microsurgeries, but not penile transplants, performed the emergency procedure, which involved reconnecting various arteries, veins, and nerves to restore blood flow, with plastic surgeon Dr. David Berman. It took nine hours.
"It is still the most interesting and dramatic case I've ever done," said Berman. 20/20. "It really surprised many people's imaginations with what could be done."
Peter Heimsath / REX / Shutterstock
In retrospect, John admitted to being "a little arrogant,quot; on the witness stand when he testified at Lorena's trial. "I didn't know how to explain the story."
"John Bobbitt is what he is and he testified, I'm sure, to the best of his ability," said Paul Ebert, the prosecutor, in January 1994 after the verdict was announced.
John, who was not in the courtroom when the verdict was read but was seen on television, reminded ABC News that "everyone was shocked,quot; that Lorena had been found not guilty, thinking "how can anyone get away with it?" hers?"
But while painting Lorena as a greedy and materialistic woman who did what she did because she was angry and afraid he would leave her, John was not the most understanding victim, except for those who couldn't help feeling bad for a man because he had suffered a grotesque injury to the penis (while simultaneously teasing him).
Jeffrey Markowitz / Sygma via Getty Images
And "everyone,quot; did not believe that Lorena had gotten away with a crime. In fact, many people thought that John was the one who got away with it.
Which is not to say that it was okay to turn "Bobbitt,quot; into a verb or the term forever to remove a penis from your person. It was a disgusting situation everywhere. While some dismissed Lorena as a crazy and despised wife, most felt great sympathy for her, but also did not think that what she did was the right thing to do. Others considered her a feminist heroine, not necessarily for her actions (although some supporters proudly displayed the V signs for victory and then made court moves), but for telling her story and not being intimidated by people dragging her down the mud or the legal eagles that he recommended to beg.
"Lorena Bobbitt was part of a group of women, all from Hillary clinton and Monica Lewinsky to Tonya harding-That they were embarrassed in the 1990s, women who were what I call & # 39; bitchified & # 39; – undermined, objectified and frustrated by a sexist narrative in the media ", Allison Yarrow, author of Bitch of the 90s: the media, culture and the failed promise of gender equality, he told NBC News last year. "Lorena Bobbitt's abuse was ignored in favor of a narrative that celebrated male sexuality and shamed her for being a vengeful perpetrator, rather than shedding light on domestic violence and abuse."
But although his name was an auction, he was also world famous, and John decided to capitalize on it. (He simply had bills to pay, his attorneys explained.)
"John is starting his life again," Paul Erickson, one of his attorneys, told the Washington Post after his acquittal. "You have to choose a place to live and you have to decide what kind of job you want."
It became a Howard Stern Show regular (when Stern was on regular radio, so in late 1993 the FCC was in shock). He booked a media tour of 40 cities. He starred in two comedy porn movies directed by XXX-star Ron Jeremy, John Wayne Bobbitt: Uncut and, after Stern offered to pay John to undergo male enhancement surgery, in 1996 Frankenpenis. For a time he played in a band called The Severed Parts.
Although Lorena acquired an agent to handle any biographical offer at the time (she thought the recent Oscar winner Marisa Tomei would do a good job), most of the outrageously visible continuation of his saga came from John's corner. The comedians continued to enjoy their shots on the edge. For years, what led Lorena to cut off her husband's penis in the first place remained the B-side of the flashy bachelor.
In the fall of 1994, John was sentenced to 60 days in jail for misdemeanors of domestic assault against his then-girlfriend, Kristina Elliott. In 1999 he pleaded guilty to attempted grand theft for stealing $ 140,000 in clothing from a Nevada store and was sentenced to five years of probation. Months later, he was convicted of harassing an ex-girlfriend, adult film actress Desiree A. Luz.
John was married again for 13 days before the union was annulled. In 2002 he was going to appear in Celebrity Boxing 2Fighting the D-listers against each other is furious, but he ended up being arrested for allegedly mistreating his third wife, Joanna Ferrell. He was ordered to attend domestic violence classes. In 2004, he was found not guilty of assaulting Ferrell and his teenage son, but the judge ordered him to end his court-ordered counseling.
"I have never been so happy with the judicial system," John told the Las vegas sun.
David Becker / Getty Images
According to Vanity Fair, at one point left Nevada to help care for her sick mother in New York. In 2014, John's neck was broken in a car accident in Buffalo, New York, when another car went through a red light and crashed into him. In 2016 VF He reportedly returned to Dr. Berman, the plastic surgeon who helped reposition his penis, so that his member would not improve. As of 2018, he had received a settlement for the accident and was living again in Las Vegas, busy searching for the so-called Treasure Fenn, a loot chest that was rumored to have been buried in the Rocky Mountains somewhere by the collector of art Forrest Fenn.
"I didn't hit Lorena," said John. VF. "And those women after Lorena, the ones who were using me, my name, like a springboard, I didn't mistreat them either. I am a marine. I am trained to protect people, not to harm them."
When John was acquitted of marital sexual assault by a jury of nine women, legal and armchair experts thought that boded ill for Lorena, who testified at her husband's trial.
"If she were my client, I'd be pleading for a misdemeanor," an American University law professor told the Washington Post. "I would not be very happy with the prospect of taking her before a jury."
But Lorena's team stayed the course, their attorney James Lowe told the Send"According to media reports, the (first) jury was concerned about the lack of corroboration. As for the issue of long-term spousal abuse, there will be so much corroboration that you will get bored to tears upon hearing it."
There were tears, and there was enough corroboration to convince the jury of seven women and five men at Lorena's trial that she had temporarily gone mad. They deliberated for just over six hours, and found it plausible that it had broken when one more instance, after years of alleged abuse, sparked, as the defense put it, an "irresistible drive,quot; to retaliate.
J. DAVID AKE / AFP / Getty Images
"He did it over and over again he will pursue his American dream when he can, and if the publicity of his abuse can help a person find freedom, then all of this is not in vain," Janna Bisutti read in a statement on behalf of Lorena. after cut that day. The statement was also published in Spanish.
"We are pleased that the jury rejected the twisted argument that a battered woman should be locked in a prison cell," said Kim Gandy, executive vice president of the National Organization for Women at the time (then president from 2001 to 2009) . answer for the New York Times. He added that "all this saga brings home the need to quickly approve a comprehensive version of the Violence Against Women Law, which is stagnant in the country of never again of the maneuvers of Congress."
President Bill clinton signed the law on September 13, 1994. Congress reauthorized it in 2000, 2005, and 2013. It was allowed to expire in 2018, but its reauthorization was part of the short-term spending bill that a government shutdown in January . 25, 2019, and was reauthorized for another five years in April.
WILLIAM PHILPOTT / AP / REX / Shutterstock
"I never wanted to hurt anyone," Lorena told ABC News in 1994 after her discharge from the psychiatric hospital. "I never hurt anyone before. It just happened."
As John hit the road and finally landed in Las Vegas, where he still lives, Lorena went back to work in Bisutti's salon in Manassas. She became a citizen of the EE. USA In the summer of 1994 and later his parents, brother and sister came to the USA. USA And she supported them, as a manicurist and administrative assistant, as they embarked on the path to citizenship as well.
The Bobbitts officially divorced in 1995.
Lorena made talks but rejected more lucrative offers such as the possibility of posing for Playboy for $ 1 million. In 1997, she briefly returned to the news when she was arrested for allegedly beating her mother, but was found not guilty after Elvia Gallo said that "a pimple, a large one,quot; had caused what appeared to be an injury to her face.
Lorena returned to college and met her former partner, David Bellinger. They had a daughter, Olivia, in 2005. She became an advocate for victims of domestic violence and started the Lorena & # 39; s Red Wagon Foundation in 2007 to help prevent domestic abuse and help survivors.
And now, Lorena's story is the subject of more than one Letterman Top 10 list.
"Basically, I just had to say, 'Look, I owe it to myself. I owe it to my son. I owe it to women who are victims of domestic violence,'" she said. Variety on reinjecting yourself into the public conversation of the Amazon series.
ABC / Lorenzo Bevilaqua
Looking at what happened after June 23, 1993, "I was saddened by the way the media dealt with the whole situation. They used me as a joke and it was very sad. It was very painful for me that people actually made a decision. Look and I don't see the reality of what happened here. I didn't know how to handle it at the time. Instead of having a serious conversation about domestic violence and sexual assault, it was about John's organ. The whole gist of the whole situation. He's outraged "
When asked if he thought Howard Stern, whose stripes have changed over the years, but was a great supporter of John Bobbitt for not deserving a presence on Lorena—Apologized, Lorena said: "The way I see it, if I was waiting for everyone to give me an apology, that would have prevented me from moving on with my life. And I'm not going to sit down so everyone will excuse me. Howard and many others missed tremendous opportunities to talk about these serious social problems. "
Almost three decades later, those issues are at least being examined in a new way.
Lorenahe said to the New York Times"It is about a victim and a survivor and it is about what is happening in our world today." And while he was at Sundance and will be back in fashion on Twitter when I was Lorena Bobbitt Come on, nowhere is it more famous than in Manassas, Virginia.
"I know I am still Lorena Bobbitt," she said. "That name you know, is very important here."
I was Lorena Bobbitt premieres Monday, May 25 at 8 / 7c on Lifetime
(Originally posted on February 15, 2019 at 3 a.m. PT)
%MINIFYHTML11789806697eac08db631239c9d459cf16%