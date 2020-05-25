What you didn't know about the shocking story of John and Lorena Bobbitt

Looking at what happened after June 23, 1993, "I was saddened by the way the media dealt with the whole situation. They used me as a joke and it was very sad. It was very painful for me that people actually made a decision. Look and I don't see the reality of what happened here. I didn't know how to handle it at the time. Instead of having a serious conversation about domestic violence and sexual assault, it was about John's organ. The whole gist of the whole situation. He's outraged "

When asked if he thought Howard Stern, whose stripes have changed over the years, but was a great supporter of John Bobbitt for not deserving a presence on Lorena—Apologized, Lorena said: "The way I see it, if I was waiting for everyone to give me an apology, that would have prevented me from moving on with my life. And I'm not going to sit down so everyone will excuse me. Howard and many others missed tremendous opportunities to talk about these serious social problems. "

Almost three decades later, those issues are at least being examined in a new way.

Lorenahe said to the New York Times"It is about a victim and a survivor and it is about what is happening in our world today." And while he was at Sundance and will be back in fashion on Twitter when I was Lorena Bobbitt Come on, nowhere is it more famous than in Manassas, Virginia.

"I know I am still Lorena Bobbitt," she said. "That name you know, is very important here."

(Originally posted on February 15, 2019 at 3 a.m. PT)