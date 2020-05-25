Watch the Biggest Bombs from ESPN's Lance Armstrong Documentary

He is the athlete everyone has an opinion about.

At a point, Lance Armstrong He was seen as one of the best cyclists of all time. Ultimately, a cheating scandal would make him one of the most controversial figures in the sports community.

But in a new 30 by 30 Documentary series on ESPN simply titled "Lance," the athlete agreed to be interviewed on the registry where he discussed everything from the drugs he took, his treatment to others, and his fall into the public eye.

On Sunday night, viewers watched the first part, where Lance was incredibly honest with the doping allegations, how he survived cancer, and many more issues. The show instantly went online with many sports and pop culture fans who wanted more before the dramatic conclusion airs on May 31 on ESPN.

For those of you who missed the beginning, we are here to help you with some of the documentary's many shocking moments.