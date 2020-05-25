Watch the Biggest Bombs from ESPN's Lance Armstrong Documentary

He is the athlete everyone has an opinion about.
At a point, Lance Armstrong He was seen as one of the best cyclists of all time. Ultimately, a cheating scandal would make him one of the most controversial figures in the sports community.
But in a new 30 by 30 Documentary series on ESPN simply titled "Lance," the athlete agreed to be interviewed on the registry where he discussed everything from the drugs he took, his treatment to others, and his fall into the public eye.
On Sunday night, viewers watched the first part, where Lance was incredibly honest with the doping allegations, how he survived cancer, and many more issues. The show instantly went online with many sports and pop culture fans who wanted more before the dramatic conclusion airs on May 31 on ESPN.
For those of you who missed the beginning, we are here to help you with some of the documentary's many shocking moments.
It's safe to say that "Lance,quot; has already proven to be a great trip. Keep scrolling down and watch 30 by 30 Sunday night at 9 p.m. only on ESPN.
When everything started
During the first part, Lance and his teammates were asked to share the first time they got high. Lance says he was 21 during his first professional season and that he knew exactly what he was doing and decided to do it. He says it was a cortisone stimulant and yes, he ended up winning the race that was the 1993 World Championship.
Cancer scare
During the offseason, Lance remembers being home and feeling pain in his testicle. I didn't know if it was simply because he was sitting on a bicycle all day. At first, he ignored the symptoms. Then he began to cough up large amounts of blood. Immediately, the doctor told him that he had advanced testicular cancer and scheduled surgery 24 hours later.
Beating death
Lance's battle with cancer may have been tougher than fans first realized. At first, doctors thought there was no hope. And for Lance, it made no sense since he was one of the fittest people in the world. The cancer would eventually move to his brain. His testicles are removed, then brain surgery and then chemotherapy. Surprised the doctors and survived.
What caused your cancer?
When asked if he had cancer due to doping, Lance is not sure. "I don't know the answer to that. I don't want to say no because I don't think it's correct either," he shared. According to the rider, the only time he made growth hormone was the 1996 season. He made good things grow, so it makes sense that bad things also grow. It inspired him to start the Lance Armstrong Foundation.
Almost caught
During the first part, the documentary recalls the moment when one of Lance's samples returns with cortisone. He claimed that he was using it as a sore cream (allowed) and was not injecting it (not allowed). The ICU released him due to Lance's cancer recovery fairy tale. Her star power begins to grow in more ways than she could imagine.
Your main ladies
While Sheryl Crow was not mentioned in the first part of the documentary, there is a brief mention of her ex-wife Kristin Richard, who is very supportive of her husband, but also calls him when she needs him. It is unknown if Sheryl will be discussed in the second part.
