Watch Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's daughter take their first steps

It is a milestone that is worth encouraging.
During Memorial Day weekend, Vanessa Bryant surprised fans with a new video of his daughter Capri Bryant. As a result, this growing baby is ready to go.
"My baby! I am so proud of my Koko Bean," the proud mother shared on Instagram. "Capri took her first steps from her Aunt Sophie to Mom today."
Although the subtitle is cute, it is the video that has followers smiling from ear to ear. From the cheers of family members to the adorable Capri monkey, it's hard not to "like,quot; this latest post.
As the Bryants continue to grieve privately, the family continues to find ways to celebrate life's gifts.
In Mother's DayVanessa received a variety of gifts from close friends such as Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Ciara and La La Anthony. But perhaps the best gifts of all were from her daughters.
Vanessa shared in her Instagram story that her daughters had given her a book titled Why do I love my mom?. "I love you so much @nataliabryant, Gianna, Bianka and Capri!" she wrote next to a picture of the book. "Thank you!"
Then she added: "I love being your mom @nataliabryant, Gianna, Bianka and Capri. #MyWorld You are all the best of mom and dad."
It has been about three months since Vanessa spoke on Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant& # 39; s public memorial at the Staples Center.
A highlight was when Vanessa talked about her husband being a fantastic girl, Dad.
"We'd always talked about you about what the fun grandparents of our daughters' sons would be like. He would have been the coolest grandfather. Kobe was the dad's MVP, or MVD. He never flushed down the toilet. The girls always told him what beautiful and smart they are, "he shared. "It taught them how to be brave, how to keep going when things get tough."
Pushing forward one small step at a time.
