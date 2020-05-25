Watch Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's daughter take their first steps

It is a milestone that is worth encouraging.

During Memorial Day weekend, Vanessa Bryant surprised fans with a new video of his daughter Capri Bryant. As a result, this growing baby is ready to go.

"My baby! I am so proud of my Koko Bean," the proud mother shared on Instagram. "Capri took her first steps from her Aunt Sophie to Mom today."

Although the subtitle is cute, it is the video that has followers smiling from ear to ear. From the cheers of family members to the adorable Capri monkey, it's hard not to "like,quot; this latest post.

As the Bryants continue to grieve privately, the family continues to find ways to celebrate life's gifts.

In Mother's DayVanessa received a variety of gifts from close friends such as Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Ciara and La La Anthony. But perhaps the best gifts of all were from her daughters.