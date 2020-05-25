Virtual Memorial Day events will be held in LA, OC – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLebf9bab3b8f9299448df8b01ca6cbc0113% %MINIFYHTMLebf9bab3b8f9299448df8b01ca6cbc0113%

– With cemeteries closed to the public and several annual Memorial Day ceremonies and tributes canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, many events honoring those who made the last sacrifice will take place virtually.

In Garden Grove, the Honoring Our Fallen group hosted a tribute in the front yard of a house on Saint Mark Street, complete with photos and flags.

The nonprofit group typically meets at the Memorial Wall in Rosie the Riveter Park to read the names, but was forced to cancel that meeting.

Instead, he was doing a virtual reading of the names of his Garden Grove headquarters.

Meanwhile, the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters placed 500 flags on a fence that borders Los Angeles National Cemetery in Westwood.

The 131st Memorial Day Celebration at the Los Angeles National Cemetery will begin at 10 a.m. The keynote address will be delivered by the U.S. Army Brig. USA General Michael Leeney, deputy commanding general of the 40th Infantry Division, based at the Joint Forces Training Base-Los Alamitos. A tribute recorded by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will be played. Representative Ted W. Lieu, D-Torrance, who will appear in Washington, D.C.

A Los Alamitos interchange on Highway 605 will be called Monday in memory of a Long Beach soldier killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan, was announced today.

The 605 Freeway interchange at Katella Avenue will be designated as the United States Army Sgt. Thomas R. MacPherson Memorial Interchange.

Born in Long Beach, MacPherson, 26, died during an intense shooting on October 12, 2012, during a combat operation in the Ghazni province of Afghanistan.

Archbishop José H. Gómez will celebrate a special Memorial Day Mass at 10 a.m. in the Holy Cross cemetery and morgue in Culver City in honor of the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. Army. USA

The mass will also include a tribute to those who died during the coronavirus pandemic and did not have funeral masses.

Mass will be broadcast live here.

Forest Lawn will host a live virtual celebration at 10 a.m. on his Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/ForestLawn. It will include a special message from Los Angeles controller Ron Galperin, patriotic music, and a performance of bagpipes and Scottish drums by Harry Farrar.

Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Griffin Memorial Park Mortuary and Crematorium in Westlake Village will host its 30th annual Memorial Day program to air from 2:45 – 3:15 p.m. on his Facebook page, http://www.facebook.com/PierceBrosValleyOaks.

The program will include live music, a moment of silence, an overpass, and an address from the retired US Air Force colonel. USA Jerry Knotts.

The term Memorial Day was first used in 1882, became more common after World War II, and declared the official name by federal law in 1967.

Memorial Day had been observed on May 30, until it was moved to the last Monday in May 1971 under the Uniform Monday Vacation Act, which became law in 1968.

