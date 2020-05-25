Virgin Orbit Rocket Experiences "Anomaly,quot; During Demonstration Launch Off California Coast – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLc20dd7a6e4fc65df698b396be5a902b614% %MINIFYHTMLc20dd7a6e4fc65df698b396be5a902b614%

– The Virgin Orbit One Launcher rocket failed to reach orbit in its first launch test Monday off the California coast.

The mission was "safely completed,quot; shortly after the rocket was launched from a Boeing 747 aircraft in what was to be its first air firing.

“As we said before the flight, our goals today were to work on the process of launching, to learn as much as we could, and to achieve ignition. We hoped we could have done more, but today we meet those key goals. " the company said.

Virgin Orbit said there was an "anomaly,quot; at the beginning of the first-stage flight that caused the end of the mission.

The Cosmic Girl aircraft carrier and its crew safely landed at Mojave Air and Space Port.

Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart said he is proud of the team behind the launch demo and that they are preparing to try again.

"Our team performed their pre-launch and flight operations with incredible skill today," said Hart. "Test flights are instrumented to generate data and now we have a treasure trove of that. We met many of the goals we set for ourselves, although not as many as we would have liked. However, we have taken a big step forward today. Our engineers are already carefully studying the data. Our next rocket is waiting. We will learn, we will adapt and we will start preparing for our next test, which will take place soon. ”

Preparations already underway at the company's Long Beach manufacturing facilities.

Long Beach-based Virgin Orbit is a company within billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Group that plans to provide launch services for small satellites, rivaling Elon Musk's SpaceX.