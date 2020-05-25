Virgin Orbit loses its first rocket shortly after engine starts

%MINIFYHTMLd12b6298bc530014482974e62d70548313% %MINIFYHTMLd12b6298bc530014482974e62d70548313%

Virgin Orbit's Cosmic Girl plane took off into the sky with its LauncherOne rocket on Monday. VirginOrbit

A view of the aircraft and the rocket on the ground before the flight. VirginOrbit

Refueling started before dawn. VirginOrbit

About the rocket. VirginOrbit

The flight crew heads to the plane. VirginOrbit %MINIFYHTMLd12b6298bc530014482974e62d70548314% %MINIFYHTMLd12b6298bc530014482974e62d70548314%

Virgin Orbit has a second rocket nearing completion. VirginOrbit

After more than seven years of development, testing and preparation, Virgin Orbit hit an important moment on Monday: it launched and set its LauncherOne rocket on fire in the Pacific Ocean. Unfortunately, shortly after the ignition, an "anomaly,quot; occurred, the company said.

"LauncherOne maintained stability after launch, and we started our NewtonThree first-stage engine," the company stated. On twitter. "Then there was an anomaly in the first stage of the flight. We will learn more as our engineers analyze the mountain of data we are collecting today."

This was the company's first attempt to turn on LauncherOne. Previously, he had tethered the liquid fuel rocket to his modified 747 plane, and had flown over the Pacific Ocean, but had not released the boost from under the plane's wing.

After Monday's launch attempt, the crew aboard the 747 and a chase plane returned to the Mojave air and space port without any damage. The company emphasized that it now has a lot of data to dig and is "eager,quot; to continue with its next flight. However, it is likely that only a few seconds would pass between the release of the rocket, the engine ignition and the anomaly that resulted in a destroyed booster.

Before Monday's test, Virgin Orbit officials tried to set fairly low expectations for the flight, which was carrying no commercial cargo. "The data is the product of this flight, "company chief executive Dan Hart said during a call to reporters on Saturday. By extension, every second of the rocket flight would bring additional data. The company expected minutes of data such as LauncherOne did go up to orbit, however.

A capstone test

Virgin Orbit did not test Monday by chance. It was the end point of a year-long incremental campaign to subject the plane and rocket to an increasingly complicated series of tests. "We've done everything we can think of that we should do, including fill the rocket and fly it to the drop point, "Hart said." Basically you get to a point where you have looked under each rock to see if the system is ready. "

Currently, the company has around 500 employees, who work primarily from its offices in Long Beach, California. It plans to launch payloads of up to 300kg in low Earth orbit on LauncherOne at a base price of $ 12 million. Generally speaking, with that level of staff, Virgin Orbit will probably need to hit a cadence of 10-12 flights a year to break even.

When asked about the company's financial situation, Hart declined to respond directly. He said Saturday that the company was "locked in place,quot; at this time with a focus on the test flight. He said Virgin Orbit has an accumulation of launch contracts worth "hundreds of millions,quot; of dollars. The company also has a major customer in the US Army. USA, who is interested in the potential to launch quickly and reliably, at any orbital tilt, with the mobility of the 747 aircraft.

But first, Virgin Orbit has to fly. The company did not say when it will make its next attempt, which seems reasonable considering the need to diagnose Monday's failure and apply those lessons to future tests. The company appears to be rich in hardware, with another rocket ready to go if there wasn't a serious hardware problem.

VirginOrbit listing image