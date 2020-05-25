Video surfaces of Doja Cat ranting about her 4C hair after her apology for joining racist chat rooms

Instagram

The old video goes online shortly after the hit maker & # 39; Say So & # 39; declares that she is & # 39; a black woman & # 39; and she's very proud of where I came from in his apology for his participation in TinyChat groups.

Doja Cat He has not finished fighting the accusation of racism after launching an apology for joining the TinyChat groups. Shortly after he posted his statement on Instagram, an old video appeared online of his complaint about his 4C hair texture.

"4C can suck my ass," he said in the video. "4C can bend over and lick my a **". Blaming God for giving the hair texture, he added, "Jesus Christ … why even God was making this 4C hair."

Type 4C hair is basically black hair, which is identified with hair as densely packed as 4B, only with less definition and more contraction. The hair texture is well coiled like all types 4.

After watching the video, an Instagram user predicted Doja's bleak future: "Not even Lebron in the 2016 finals could come back from this." Another exclaimed: "CANCEL IT ALREADY!" while a third user noted, "You really hate yourself so much it's depressing."

Her complaint about the texture of her hair seems to contradict her statement in her apology, in which she proudly stated that I am a black woman. Half of my family is black from South Africa and I am very proud of where I came from. "

In that Instagram post, the 24-year-old singer / rapper admitted to joining TinyChat groups that are known to be racist, but denied that she made any racist comments. "I've used public chat rooms for socializing since I was a kid. I shouldn't have been to some of those chat room sites, but personally I've never been involved in any racist conversation. I'm sorry for everyone. Offended." she wrote.

"I understand my influence and impact and I am taking all of this very seriously," he added in the post, "I love you all and I am sorry I bothered or hurt you. That is not my character, and I am determined to shoot him. everyone in the future. Thank you. "

However, not everyone accepts Doja's apology, and some say that she was being honest with her apology. Also calling "Mooo!" the singer was a rapper Blue face, who wrote in the comment on his apology, "CAP".