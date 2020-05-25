Vanessa Bryant celebrates Capri's first steps! Watch the sweet video

Vanessa Bryant reveals the achievement of Capri and Kobe Bryant's daughter! The girl took her first steps, and her mother could not be more proud.

Check out the video that started on his social media account below.

& # 39; My baby !!!! Very proud of my Koko Bean ❤️🤩Capri took her first steps from her aunt Sophie to mom today. Nes ’Vanessa proudly captioned the emotional video.

A follower got excited about the proud mom and said, "You can say how HAPPY he made Vanessa,quot; That baby is so cute "and someone else posted the following message:" Kobe and GiGI look down smiling. "

One commenter wrote, "I know Kobe and Gigi are so happy now," and another follower posted this message: "Damn, I wish her father and sister were there to see."

Not long ago, Vanessa got excited about her daughters and shared a beautiful photo that you can see below:

‘I love being your mom @nataliabryant, Gianna, Bianka and Capri. #MyWorld ❤️❤️❤️❤️You are all the best from mom and dad. ❤️ ’

In other news, not so long ago, the beautiful mother turned to her IG platform to share a touching dedication from her late husband.

It's probably not too far-fetched to say that this is just one of the many, many ways Kobe has honored her over time.

You probably already know that the late Kobe released a sports fiction book titled Epoca the Tree of Ecrof: Island of the Gods in November.

It has been revealed that at the beginning of the book, there is a really sweet dedication from him to his beloved wife, Vanessa, who says: ‘To Vanessa. Thank you for always being the realist of my dreamer. "

Vanessa's followers and admirers have been extremely supportive on all social media and continue to send love to her and her family.



