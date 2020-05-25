UT Arlington finds transcript from Vietnam Veterans College, solves repentance for life – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Steve Kennedy, seventy-five, has had a good life.

There is a repentance.

"He never left me," he admits.

He never graduated from university.

"It was always that thing in the back of your mind that says," That was supposed to happen and it didn't happen, "he said.

Kennedy, who lives in DeSoto, only had nine credit hours to qualify for his degree, when he received a commission for the US Army. USA And he was sent to Vietnam.

"Life kept getting in the way," he said.

He and his wife Wilma had two daughters and also picked up a surrogate daughter named Georgiana.

She later married a Gulf War veteran, Joe Carpenter, who in his 50s decided to pursue his college degree at Kennedy's alma mater, UT Arlington.

For a school assignment, he interviewed his substitute father-in-law about his first term of service during the Vietnam War. It led to a conversation about what he never accomplished.

“I really realized that this has impacted me more than I thought. You know, I tried to hide it from myself, if you want. It was like … almost as if I had given up, "he said.

It is too late now, he thought.

Carpenter, although he was not convinced.

He asked his professor about an honorary degree and directed it on the chain at UTA.

It was all a Kennedy secret, until the day he was asked to go to campus.

A dean broke the news of Carpenter's request and UTA's final decision.

"She said," Sorry. We cannot give him an honorary degree because he is qualified to graduate, "recalls Kennedy.

The university had found his 52-year-old transcript.

Because the class credits have changed, she determined that she had earned a degree after all.

An image taken at the moment shows his hands together, his mouth open in surprise.

He almost cried, he admits.

"I choked," he said.

"Yes, you did, and I knew you would," Carpenter replied.

When UTA finally celebrates its graduation ceremonies, both men say they will walk together.

"I can't think of anyone I would rather walk with," Carpenter said.

They know they are a little older than most recent college graduates.

However, it turns out that it is never too late to pursue what you are missing.

"You could call it a dream come true. I never believed it would ever happen, ”Kennedy said.

Both men graduate with the same degree, an art degree in history.