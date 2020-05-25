Unhealthy Air Quality Scheduled for Tuesday in Valley Areas – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLa99540511491633657ec0a552e0a1eed13% %MINIFYHTMLa99540511491633657ec0a552e0a1eed13%

– The South Coast Air Quality Management District on Monday forecast unhealthy air quality in parts of Los Angeles County on Tuesday.

According to the forecast, air quality was expected to be unhealthy for all people in the Santa Clarita Valley and for sensitive people in the east and west of the San Fernando Valley, east and west of the San Gabriel Valley, Pomona Walnut Valley and San Gabriel Mountains.

RELATED: High Temperatures Lead to Heat Warnings Throughout the Antelope Valley Starting Tuesday

%MINIFYHTMLa99540511491633657ec0a552e0a1eed14% %MINIFYHTMLa99540511491633657ec0a552e0a1eed14%

Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said that people living or working in these areas with heart disease, asthma, or other respiratory illnesses should minimize outdoor activities.

He also said that children who are sensitive to air quality, including those with heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activities and should stay indoors as much as possible.

Current maps and forecasts of air quality can be found on the AQMD website.