Twitter calls Ayesha Curry a & # 39; hypocrite & # 39; after posting bikini pictures

Ayesha Curry denies reports that she got under the knife to get her new body and says she has been working for months to get in shape, but Twitter says she is a hypocrite.

"I lost 35 pounds, very happy to be. I spent my entire 20 years having babies, breastfeeding babies, now it's my turn to breastfeed myself. Moms need love too! I've been in the gym since January. Heavy HIT , hella cardio, work on the floor. And I changed my whole diet (except Sunday … you know what it is) I'll share more soon! "she wrote.

Everything may be fine, but Twitter thinks Ayesha is a hypocrite after criticizing similar posts by women on social media a few years back, when she weighed a bit more.

"Ayesha Curry was condescending to other women for showing the skin to men who are not her partner, then she cried for not attracting the attention of men who are not her husband, and then embarked on a weight loss journey to be able to post the same photos that she acted like she was upstairs, "wrote one Twitter user.

Is Twitter correct?