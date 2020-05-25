Twitter calls Ayesha Curry a & # 39; hypocrite & # 39; after posting bikini pictures

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9
Logo

Ayesha Curry denies reports that she got under the knife to get her new body and says she has been working for months to get in shape, but Twitter says she is a hypocrite.

"I lost 35 pounds, very happy to be. I spent my entire 20 years having babies, breastfeeding babies, now it's my turn to breastfeed myself. Moms need love too! I've been in the gym since January. Heavy HIT , hella cardio, work on the floor. And I changed my whole diet (except Sunday … you know what it is) I'll share more soon! "she wrote.

Next article
Next article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here