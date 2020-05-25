Twinkle Khanna remembers the time she spent with her grandmother on Eid

The entire nation is celebrating the Eid-ul-Fitr festival of love and peace today in its own little ways. Our Bollywood celebrities also shared wishes on social media. Actress cum author Twinkle Khanna also took to Instagram to wish her fans on Eid. She was nostalgic at the memory of her Nani on the occasion. She wrote: “We rarely did biryani on Eid. Our gift was always the delicious Nani Kichda and the envelopes decorated with our Eidi. This year, our hearts and our table have too many empty spaces without it to fill everything. #eidmubarak (sic) ".

