Trump threatens to remove RNC from North Carolina

The president insisting on mass reopen the country amid a pandemic that killed nearly 100,000 Americans unsurprisingly he insists on keeping a package Republican National Convention in August, despite repeated warnings from public health experts against mass gatherings. North Carolina, ready to celebrate the RNC, isn't quite sure about that!

CNN reports Trump spent Memorial Day morning tweeting about North Carolina's continued insistence on protecting its population. Apparently Governor Roy Cooper (a Democrat) has been "unable to guarantee" that the current The Republican National Convention site in Charlotte will be able to operate at full capacity by the end of August, due, once again, to the deadly pandemic that is currently killing Americans across the country. Although the virus may decrease in late summer, it will not be gone until there is a vaccine, if so, and so it is not difficult to see why the governor could be cautious of inviting thousands of people to descend on their state.

"I love the Great State of North Carolina, so much that I insisted on having the Republican National Convention in Charlotte in late August," Trump tweeted. "Unfortunately, Democratic Governor @RoyCooperNC is still in a closing mood and cannot guarantee that we will be allowed full attendance at the Arena by August.

He continued: "In other words, we would be spending millions of dollars building the Arena to a very high level without even knowing if the Democratic governor would allow the Republican Party to fully occupy the space. "

No wonder here that Trump is spinning this particular tantrum in a partisan problem rather than one related to public health, as Trump's only interest in public health is his relationship to his approval numbers. Which, like our current state of public health, are not particularly good.