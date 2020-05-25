Trump honors war dead at events tainted by pandemic threat – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML57a715e1a33aef6c8e8056ead9f4e2ba14% %MINIFYHTML57a715e1a33aef6c8e8056ead9f4e2ba14%

BALTIMORE – President Donald Trump honored America's war dead on Monday in consecutive Memorial Day appearances, tainted by an epic fight off the battlefield, against the coronavirus.

Eager to demonstrate the national revival of the pandemic, Trump doubled down on his public agenda, while threatening to withdraw the Republican National Convention from Charlotte in August unless the Democratic governor of North Carolina gives a quick green light to the party's plans to meet. mass.

The death toll in the United States from the pandemic approached 100,000; North Carolina, two days earlier, reported its largest daily increase to date in COVID-19 disease.

Trump first honored the fallen nation at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorial Day presidents often put on a wreath and speak in the hallowed Virginia cemetery. But the coronavirus crisis made this year different.

Many attendees came in masks but took them off for the outdoor ceremony in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Trump, unmasked as always in public, had no comment. He approached a crown that was already in place, touched it and waved.

Trump then traveled to Baltimore's historic Fort McHenry, where he declared: "Together we will defeat the virus and the United States will emerge from this crisis to new and even greater heights." No obstacle, no challenge, and no threat is a match for the determination of the American people. ”

He praised the tens of thousands of service members and national guard personnel "on the front line of our war against this terrible virus."

His Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, chose Memorial Day to make his first public appearance in the two months since the pandemic closed the nation. Biden left his Delaware home without notice to place a wreath in a nearby park, without a crowd gathered to greet him. It was a milestone in a presidential campaign that has been largely frozen.

Biden's words were muffled through a black cloth face mask. "Never forget the sacrifices these men and women made," he said later. "Never, never forget it."

The United States leads the world with more than 1.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 98,000 deaths, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

Trump tweeted his frustration with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who has been moving his state to a cautious reopening that will keep indoor entertainment venues, such as his NBA arena, closed for now. The state reported a daily maximum of 1,100 new cases on Saturday, and has suffered about 750 deaths in the pandemic.

The president said Republicans will be "reluctantly forced,quot; to find a convention site in another state unless Cooper can guarantee that the Republican Party will be able to fill their convention spaces, including the arena in Charlotte.

Cooper's office said state officials are working with the Republican Party on convention decisions.

Changing sites would be difficult for many reasons, including the contract between Republican officials and Charlotte leaders to hold the meeting there.

Trump intends to speed up his own schedule while urging the country to get to work. This month, Trump has visited factories in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Michigan that make pandemic supplies. He plans to be in Florida on Wednesday to see two NASA astronauts fly into space, and he played golf at his private club in Virginia on Saturday and Sunday.

The Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Sanctuary commemorates the site where Francis Scott Key wrote a poem after raising a huge American flag to celebrate a major victory over the British during the War of 1812. That poem became "The Star-Spangled Banner ". The fort is closed to the public due to the pandemic.

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. "Jack,quot; Young opposed Trump's visit in advance, saying he sends the wrong message about the stay-at-home directives and that the city couldn't afford the added cost of receiving it when he's losing. $ 20 million a month because of the pandemic.

He cited the disproportionate effect the virus has had on his city and asked Trump to "set a positive example,quot; by not traveling during the holiday weekend.

Trump was not deterred.

"The brave men and women who have preserved our freedoms for generations did not stay home, and the President will not, either, as he honors their sacrifice by visiting a landmark landmark in our nation's history," said the White House spokesman. Judd Deere in an emailed statement. Sunday.

Last summer, Trump described a congressional district that includes Baltimore as a "rat and rodent infested disaster,quot; where "no human would want to live." He visited Baltimore months later to address a meeting of Republicans in Congress, and a giant inflatable rat adorned with Trump-style hair and a red tie teased him a few blocks away. Trump did not visit any Baltimore neighborhood.