Trump demands immediate response from governor on RNC progress

President Donald Trump on Monday demanded that the Democratic governor of North Carolina sign "immediately,quot; by allowing the Republican National Convention to advance in August with full assistance despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday's Trump RNC tweets, planned for Charlotte, come just two days after North Carolina posted its biggest daily rise in positive cases so far.

On Friday, Governor Roy Cooper moved the state into a second phase of gradual reopening with some relaxation of restrictions on barber shops, hair salons, and restaurants. But he said the state should continue to closely monitor virus trends and has ordered entertainment venues, gyms and bars to remain closed.

"Unfortunately, Democratic Governor @RoyCooperNC is still in a closing mood and cannot guarantee that we will be allowed … full attendance in the Arena by August," Trump tweeted Monday.

He added that Republicans "should receive an immediate response from the Governor as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied. Otherwise, we will be reluctantly forced … to find, with all the jobs and economic development it brings , another site of the Republican National Convention ”.

Cooper's office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the tweets.

A week ago, the president of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, said in a call to journalists that the convention scheduled for August 24 and 27 would be held at least in part and promised not to hold "a virtual convention." She said at the time that the RNC had hired a medical adviser and that the party was consulting with the Charlotte mayor and the governor.

Several days later, during a visit to the Charlotte area, a senior Trump administration health official seemed less confident. When asked about the preparations Charlotte will need to make to safely house the RNC, Federal Secretary for Health and Human Services Alex Azar said it will be important to increase testing capacity. However, he did not refer to a traditional convention in person as a certainty, but noted that "we are several months away from the possibility of the RNC."

Before Monday, Cooper and Trump had not yet publicly discussed during the pandemic. While Cooper has urged the federal government to help North Carolina obtain more test supplies and protective gear, it has avoided criticizing Trump by name. Meanwhile, Trump refrained from calling Cooper before Monday, as he has other Democratic governors.

Cooper, who narrowly won the election on a 2016 Republican incumbent, faces a challenge in the November governor's career from Republican Lt. Governor Dan Forest, who called for a faster reopening of state-owned companies.